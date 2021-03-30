Evan Bohnet selected as Journal's Wrestling Coach of the Year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For South Sioux wrestling coach Evan Bohnet, success all came down to two things this season.

Hard work, and having fun.

Bohnet, who was selected as the Journal Wrestling Coach of the Year1, led the Cardinals girls’ wrestling team to a Nebraska state championship, with six wrestlers finishing as state place winners.

With the girls’ program in just its second year of existence, the Cardinals team wasn't filled with experience. Instead, the team Bohnet led was full of girls that were fairly new to the sport.

“We talk to the girls all the time about hard work paying off,” Bohnet said. “Most of them, it was their first year wrestling. The few that it wasn’t, it was their second year wrestling, and they put in enough hard work this year to really make it pay off. It is really a compliment to them, more than anything I did.”

Rather than see his team's inexperience as a weakness, Bohnet saw it as an opportunity. A team without prior ideas about how to approach the sport was like a blank canvas, one which Bohnet eventually used to sketch the program’s first title.