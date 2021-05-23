"Female wrestling is going to help save wrestling:' South Sioux program thrilled with NSAA decision to sanction girls wrestling

While the victory was exciting, she didn’t feel that the team got quite as much respect as it deserved for its accomplishment.

“It felt super good, because this year we did win, but we didn’t get as much recognition because it wasn’t sanctioned,” Quinones said. “We didn’t get as much as other teams like basketball or soccer would get. It did mean a lot because a lot of people supported us, but it didn’t feel like I thought it would feel.”

Now though, the Cardinals will have an opportunity to make state wrestling history. If they repeat, they would be the first team ever to win the NSAA girls wrestling title.

That would be an accomplishment that would be remembered forever.

On the morning of Wednesday's announcement, Bohnet was confident that the sport would get the necessary votes. A year ago, the NSAA voted 7-1 to classify it as an “emerging sport”, but it fell three votes short of being sanctioned.

This time around, the vote was unanimous in favor of making the sport official. For Bohnet, the vote marked a turning point for the sport.