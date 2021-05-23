"Female wrestling is going to help save wrestling:' South Sioux program thrilled with NSAA decision to sanction girls wrestling

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Last week, girls wrestling was officially made a sanctioned sport in the state of Nebraska. South Sioux City coach Evan Bohnet thinks that it might just help save the sport of wrestling.
On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska School Activities Association voted 8-0 to sanction the sport, upgrading it from the “emerging sport” designation that the Association decided on last year.
With the new designation, Nebraska’s female wrestlers will now compete alongside the boys at the state championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
To Bohnet, Wednesday’s news was a big deal, but it won’t change much for his wrestlers inside the practice room.
“It’s awesome, and it obviously changes some things as far as recognition for the girls and who they compete under,” Bohnet said. “In terms of work and in terms of goals, it doesn’t change anything. Our goals are going to be the same. The girls never looked at it as ‘Oh, this isn’t sanctioned, so it’s less of a sport."
Last season, the Cardinals won the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls championship, as the team beat out second-place Schuyler, 135.5 points to 129. It was a big step for the program, but sophomore Yohaly Quinones says that winning it next year would probably feel even sweeter.
While the victory was exciting, she didn’t feel that the team got quite as much respect as it deserved for its accomplishment.
“It felt super good, because this year we did win, but we didn’t get as much recognition because it wasn’t sanctioned,” Quinones said. “We didn’t get as much as other teams like basketball or soccer would get. It did mean a lot because a lot of people supported us, but it didn’t feel like I thought it would feel.”
Now though, the Cardinals will have an opportunity to make state wrestling history. If they repeat, they would be the first team ever to win the NSAA girls wrestling title.
That would be an accomplishment that would be remembered forever.
On the morning of Wednesday's announcement, Bohnet was confident that the sport would get the necessary votes. A year ago, the NSAA voted 7-1 to classify it as an “emerging sport”, but it fell three votes short of being sanctioned.
This time around, the vote was unanimous in favor of making the sport official. For Bohnet, the vote marked a turning point for the sport.
Wrestling was dropped from the Olympics in 2013, and though it has since been reinstated to the Games, Bohnet said that that decision was the lowest point for the sport in his lifetime. After seeing the growth of girls wrestling over the past few years, he believes that it might be just what the sport needs to grow.
“Female wrestling is going to help save wrestling, both on the male side and the female side,” Bohnet said. “It is going to help grow it exponentially. This is a choice that is not only great for giving the females an opportunity to compete, but it is also great for the males to save a sport that I love and many other people love.”
Girls wrestling has shown steady growth over the past few years, both in South Sioux and throughout the state, and Bohnet and his wrestlers believe that the NSAA’s latest decision will give the sport even more of a boost.
Two years ago, the state tournament had 140 wrestlers. In 2020, it had 278. When South Sioux started its girls program, there were only two participants, which grew to eight in 2019, and 14 in 2020.
Next season, Bohnet has at least nine girls returning to the program, and anticipates plenty of newcomers.
“What I’ve heard is that there is a lot of interest from girls who are at the high school already, and are very much interested in coming out for wrestling,” Bohnet said. “I hope that they do, and at the middle school level, we’ve got a good chunk of seventh and eighth graders that wrestled that are females. I hope that if they want to continue wrestling, that they pursue that dream.”
As one of the returners, sophomore Melissa De La Torre thinks that the program's state title will also help draw in more participants.
"I think we've proven ourselves," De Le Torre said. "It will show the lowerclassmen that we’re taking this seriously, and we’re good at what we do, the coaches are good at what they do, and they can be as good as us , and we can get better together."
There are a few things that will change next season. Last year, the girls and boys teams at South Sioux would oftentimes practice together, and sometimes wrestle against one another in meets.
Now that girls wrestling is its own sport, that might not happen anymore.
Sanctioning could also lead to further changes down the line, which Quinones hopes will eventually include the hiring of a girls’ head coach. Currently, Bohnet and assistant coaches Jeff Wood and Jake Renken run both the boys and girls programs at South Sioux.
“It'd be nice,” Quinones said. “Girls wrestling and boys wrestling is definitely not the same style. It’d be really nice for us to get a coach for each. I think we’d do way better like that.”
Come late January 2022, South Sioux's girls wrestlers will finally get to experience the big stage, when they wrestle at the 17,560 seat CHI Health Center. It's a big step up from last year's state event, which was held at York High School.
"I can’t wait to see the look on these girls faces when they walk out and get to see 15 or 20,000 people there to watch them," Bohnet said. "That is going to be surreal, and I think it is going to be cool for the girls, and the boys face the same thing, having to overcome those anxieties and nerves. That is going to be fun."