Fighting family: Jackie Zamora, Selena Zamora become Nebraska's first state aunt-niece duo

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The sport of wrestling runs deep in the Zamora family

On Friday, two Zamora girls — Jackie and Selena of South Sioux City — will make history at the Nebraska state wrestling tournament in Omaha.

Jackie Zamora and Selena Zamora will become the first aunt-niece duo to wrestle at the Nebraska state meet, and they’ll also be among the first ladies to compete for a sanctioned wrestling title.

Here’s how the family dynamic is set up: Jackie’s father is Selena’s brother.

Selena Zamora is a sophomore while Jackie Zamora is a junior. Selena (17-2) will be competing in the 132-pound division while Jackie takes her 9-1 record into the 185-pound division.

“For those two ladies, it’s about making the right move at the right time,” South Sioux coach Evan Bohnet said. “It’s about the little things. Selena and Jackie know how to do things, but they need to focus on the little details.”

The two don’t view one another as aunt or niece. They practice, watch film and do other activities that high school girls do out of school.

“I see her more as my cousin than her as my aunt,” Jackie Zamora said. “We do hang out a lot out of wrestling. It’s more like a sister bond. We text each other every single day. We hang out as much as we can. It’s just a unique experience that I’m very thankful to have.”

The two went out for wrestling as high schoolers for the first time last year, even though Selena Zamora did compete in middle school.

One of the main reasons Jackie Zamora tried wrestling was the success she saw her big sister, Aridiana Zamora, have with the Cardinals.

Aridiana Zamora went all the way to the title match last year in the non-sanctioned Nebraska state girls tournament, and she helped the Cardinals get that state team title that they were chasing all year.

Even though Aridiana Zamora is now playing for the Morningside University softball team, her two younger Zamora relatives are trying to do what she did.

“We went into wrestling because of her,” Jackie Zamora said. “Seeing her out on the mat inspired me to be a part of something big that I knew that could get bigger.

“She was a big role model to me,” Jackie added. “She made new friends that I was never able to, and she helped me doing that too. She pushed me out of my comfort zone. She pushed me to who I am today.”

Now that “Ardi” is back home playing with the Mustangs after originally committing to York College’s women’s wrestling program, she spends time with Jackie and Selena.

According to Jackie, Ardi comes over and helps them by watching matches with them, showing them moves in certain situations and lends a helping ear to whatever questions the two young Cardinals have.

“It’s helped so much,” Jackie said. “I’m so thankful for that, because she didn’t have that when she came along. She was the first one in the family to do wrestling.”

Bohnet said having the first aunt-niece duo was something he had never thought of at the beginning of the year.

“The opportunity that these two ladies have to go make history as the first aunt-niece combo really says something,” Bohnet said. “It’s another cool example of making history here in South Sioux City.

“I see a lot of Ardi in Jackie, in her style of wrestling,” Bohnet said. “Selena doesn’t have quite as much Ardi. Ardi left an impact with many wrestlers, but especially with Jackie.”

The two Zamora girls are among a group of seven who qualified for Friday’s first round of state action.

The other five are Gloria Flores (100), Stephanie Gonzalez (145), Yohaly Quinones (152), Melissa De La Torre (235) and Caitlyn Sohm, also wrestling at 235 pounds.

At that meet, six Cardinals made it on the podium. Four of them — both Zamora girls, De La Torre and Quinones — return to the state meet.

Quinones comes into this year with experience, as she lost to the eventual state champion last year.

“I think Yohaly does a really good job of how to wrestle,” Bohnet said. “A big part for Yohaly is she wrestled this summer. The more wrestling you do, the better wrestler you’re going to become.”

