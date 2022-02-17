Five for five: West Sioux sends every state qualifier to quarterfinal round

DES MOINES– For the West Sioux High School wrestling team, everybody gets to keep wrestle on Friday.

The Falcons brought five wrestlers into the first day of the IHSAA state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, and all five of them earned the right to compete in tomorrow’s Class 1A state quarterfinals.

Five wins, five bonus point victories. As head coach Mark Van Oort said, ‘it’s a great night to be a Falcon.”

Falcons 120-pound senior Braden Graff was the first Falcon to clinch his quarterfinals spot, with a win by fall over Baxter junior Cole Smith in the first round. Teammate Cameron Clark joined him one class later when he pinned Wapsie Valley freshman Kanen Decker at 2:43.

Falcons’ senior Mikey Baker made it three West Sioux advancers with a 145 pound 11-1 major decision victory over Nathan Egan of Sumner-Fredericksburg in the first round.

After a victory by Cullen Koedam at 160 and an impressive 14 second pin by 182-pounder Carson Lynott in his first round matchup against Nodaway Valley senior Caelen Devault, the Falcons finished off a perfect first day at state.

“This group of boys that is down here wrestling, we’re kind of along for the ride as coaches, because this is what they expect from themselves,” Van Oort said. “This is what they expect out of each other as teammates. We’re leaning up against the numbers game a little bit with five kids wrestling at the tournament, … but I know what I know and that is that our boys have not abandoned the concept of a team trophy down there.”

Lynott’s pin was particularly impressive, and left Van Oort with a big smile on his face after the match. Since Lynott’s return to the starting lineup, he has gone 14-0, with 13 pins.

“It’s the state tournament, every match is tough,” Van Oort said. “I love it when he makes it look easy, and I hope he does it three more times.”

Akron-Westfield had two wrestlers punch tickets to the quarterfinals, as 106 pound sophomore Cael Morrow improved to 42-2 on the season with a one-minute long pinfall victory over Riverside’s Davis Bramman.

Morrow’s 170 pound Westerners teammate Lane Kenny won his first round match over Wilton’s Kaden Shirk, by an 11-2 major decision.

The final area wrestler to keep his title hopes alive was Westwood junior Jackson Dewald, who finished second at state last year with a runner-up finish at 182 pounds. Dewald, who missed the early part of the season with a broken foot, improved to 25-0 with a win by fall against Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Treyce Ensign.

The No. 2 ranked Dewald will wrestle tomorrow afternoon against No. 11 Brody Sampson of Collins-Maxwell in the state quarterfinals.

“I’m ready to go,” Dewald said. “I’m excited, and I’m ready to move on and get to the next round. Waiting to wrestle all day just takes a toll, so I want to get back out there and go do it again tomorrow.”

The Class 1A quarterfinals will be wrestled on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0