Five Okoboji wrestlers qualify for district meet

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa-- The Okoboji/Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn wrestling team sent five wrestlers through to next week's district meet, as one of its wrestlers came away with a title at the Class 2A, Sectional 13 meet, and four others finished in second place.

The lone champion of the day for Okoboji/HMS was 285 pound senior Nick Bronstad, who claimed the sectional crown with a win by fall over senior Daniel Chavez of Clariob-Goldfield-Dows.

At 220, Okoboji senior Sam Pas lost in the finals to Webster City sophomore Jaxon Cherry, but still advanced to districts thanks to his earlier win over Pocahontas Area senior Keaton Bindel.

Okoboji also claimed second place at 182 pounds, when freshman James Gellerman defeated Clarion-Goldfield-Dows junior Nash Lienemann in a second-place wrestleback match.

The other two Okoboji grapplers to qualify for districts were freshman Tyce Hanson at 113 pounds, and junior Caleb Jones at 126. Okoboji finished third in the team standings, behind Webster City and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Class 1A, Sectional 15

MAPLETON, Iowa--The MVAOCOU High School wrestling team sent three wrestlers to next week's district meet, as the host team Rams finished fifth in the team standings.

126 pound junior TJ Nutt was the first Rams wrestler to punch his district ticket, when he defeated Logan-Magnolia sophomore Kai Carritt by a 6-4 sudden victory in the 126 pound finals.

At 170 pounds, Rams junior Kolby Scott advanced with a second place finish, while sophomore Thomas Sisco advanced after placing runner up at 182 pounds.

Sisco advanced after defeating Logan-Magnolia senior Dylan Oviatt 6-4 in the second place wrestleback match.

Class 2A, Sectional 12

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa--The Boyden-Hull/ Rock Valley wrestling team came out with a team victory on Saturday at the Class 2A, Sectional 12 meet in Spirit Lake.

The Nighthawks won with a team score of 222, while West Lyon was close behind with 215 points.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley had three wrestlers finish as sectional champions, with 120 pounder Angel Gasca coming out with a win over Central Lyon freshman Regan Hasche. Hasche still advanced to districts.

Jaxson Rozeboom qualified at 152 pounds with a win over West Lyon's Chase Thiessen, and Nighthawks senior Casey Pick came out with a win at 182 pounds after defeating West Lyon's Emmit Fleshman in the finals.

Elsewhere for BH/RV, sophomore Luis Tomas advanced after finishing second at 106 pounds to Sheldon-South O'Brien freshman Josh Hoffman. At 113, Gabino Vargas finished runner-up to Central Lyon freshman Levi Kramer.

At 126, Gage Blauwet of West Lyon and Wyatt Johnson of Cherokee both punched their district ticket, while Jonathon Burnette of Spirit Lake Park and Coy De Boer of Sheldon-South O'Brien did the same at 132 pounds.

BH/RV sent another wrestler through at 138 pounds with a second place finish from Julian Reyes Palma, while West Lyon's Zach Severson came out on top.

The 145 pound district qualifiers were Sheldon-South O'Brien senior Cason Johannes and Colin Pick of Cherokee. Zach Strubbe was the next Nighthawks qualifier when he finished second at 160 pounds to Zach Jensen of Spirit Lake Park.

At 170 pounds, the district qualifiers were Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-South O'Brien and West Lyon's Jackson Taylor. The 195 pound qualifiers were West Lyon senior Gabe Terwee and Central Lyon's Trevor Dieren.

Dieren's teammate, Lyle Moore, captured the sectional title at 220 pounds with a win over Sheldon-South O'Brien senior Carter Wohlert.

At 285, West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman beat Central Lyon junior Kayden VanBerkum in the first place match.

In the wrestleback, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Jesus Garcia beat VanBerkum by fall to advance to the district meet.

Central Lyon/GLR finished third in the team standings, while Sheldon-South O'Brien, Spirit Lake Park, and Cherokee finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

