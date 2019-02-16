DES MOINES -- While the dream of winning a state title ended for a number of wrestlers on Friday, there was still a chance to earn a medal for a number of wrestlers in Siouxland.
Four wrestlers from Siouxland finished in third place and three more finished in fourth place along with a number of others who finished in either fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth place.
West Sioux’s Logan Koedam is a two-time state qualifier but he didn’t win a match at state in his first trip.
This trip was different. His only loss was in the 1A 195-pound semifinals. Koedam won by a 10-0 major decision in his consolation semifinal on Saturday and then almost pinned second-ranked Owen Grover in the third-place match.
“It’s just proof that all of my hard work has paid off and I have great supporters the whole way,” Koedam said. “I wanted to come in and get number one and that didn’t happen but third was the next best I could do. My coaches told me when I got beat (Friday) to keep my mind focused on third. I did and I dominated my way there.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Braden Graff only loss at state was to top-ranked Matthew Lewis in the quarterfinals.
His 113-pound 2A consolation semifinal against second-ranked Colby Lillegard went all the way to the ultimate tiebreaker with Graff not allowing Lillegard to escape for 30 seconds to get the win.
Graff ended the tournament with a third place finish.
“It feels great as a freshman but I wanted to go for that title,” Graff said. “I was happy that I knocked off the other guys but wish I could’ve (beat Lewis). This is a big motivator.”
Spirit Lake’s Dakoda Powell could’ve phoned in the rest of the tournament after being upset in the quarterfinals. Powell, ranked second at 220 in 2A, bounced back. He won by fall in his first consolation match and then won by major decision in the next one. On Saturday he won his consolation semifinal 10-4 and then won his third-place match by fall in 1:42.
It’s the third time Powell has placed. He was sixth as a sophomore, fourth last season and third this season.
“I am my own worst enemy when it comes to wrestling. It’s been a battle the past couple of days from not being in the finals and almost getting pinned and not placing,” Powell said. “When you get upset, you want it to hurt but you don’t want it to tear you down mentally. I thank my coaches for that. I know I would’ve taken it harder if they didn’t help me through it. I went out there and had fun and I tend to lose when I make it more about business.”
The only loss for Sheldon/South O’Brien senior Luke Jenness at the state tournament this season was a 6-2 decision to Washington’s Tristin Westphal, who made it to the finals.
In the third place match, Jenness won by fall and jumped into coach Kory Roos’ arms after the match. Jenness told Roos he “did it for Jake.” Jake Roos is Kory’s son who died in a car accident in October of 2017 at the age of 18.
“I wrestled all for Jake. Coach told me to wrestle for Jake and I had it in my heart,” said Jenness, who was Jake’s wrestling partner. “I knew God put Jake inside of me to be able to do what I did. God was with me and gave me the victory.”
Le Mars senior Travis Theisen earned a spot on the podium last year by finishing in eighth place. Theisen finished higher in his final season.
On Saturday, Theisen finished in fourth place at 220 pounds in 2A.
“It’s an amazing accomplishment to finish higher than I was seeded. To come in as an underranked and to do a lot better than I expected, it feels pretty good,” Theisen said. “I am just happy with how I finished.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Easton Graff finished in fourth place at 152 in 2A.
Bishop Heelan’s Kobe Clayborne had to medical forfeit in his 285 third-place match, finishing in fourth place.
This was the third trip to the state tournament for Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Trey Schuck. In each of the last two trips, Schuck went 0-2 at Wells Fargo Arena.
This time, Schuck made it to the fifth-place match where he won by fall.
“It feels good to finally get up on that podium. The last two years, I didn’t like them at all. No one wants to go 0-2 and to finally get on the podium, this feels amazing,” said Schuck, who is a junior. “Fifth place is nice, but that’s not the end goal. The end goal is to be on top.”
North’s Nick Walters was elated when he guaranteed himself a spot on the podium with a win on Friday. But the rest of the state tournament didn’t go as well. Walters lost his next two matches and finished in eighth place at 120 pounds in 3A.
“I became too content with getting eighth and I could’ve climbed higher than I should’ve,” Walters said. “It’s a lot of motivation to keep it and I can do better.”
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Jarrett Meyer (220, 2A), West Sioux’s Cullen Koedam (113, 1A) and Westwood’s Trenton Dirks (285, 1A) all finished in sixth place.
Spirit Lake’s Jonathan Burnette (106, 2A) and Joe Waters (113, 2A) both finished in seventh place.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Isaac Bryan (138, 2A), Akron-Westfield’s Jader Briggs (106, 1A), West Sioux’s Dillon Lynott (132, 1A) and Storm Lake’s Aaron Ungs (195, 3A) all finished in eighth place.