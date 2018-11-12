SIOUX CITY -- Outside of Terry Hersom, the sports editor for whom he took over, I’ve never witnessed a sports journalist work as hard as Jeff Budlong.
Or, heard someone in his position frequently use the expression “I appreciate it.”
Journal sports colleague Barry Poe and I heard those three words regularly during Jeff’s six-year tenure, the last three as sports editor. We appreciated encouragement from Jeff, who closed his yeoman-like time here with outstanding coverage of last week’s state semifinal football playoff games involving Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and West Sioux.
Jeff’s last day is Tuesday. He’s leaving the newspaper business, working at Iowa State University.
A Pittsburgh Steelers and St. Louis Cardinals fan, Jeff will live closer to his native Cedar Falls, where his love for sports, especially wrestling, found its roots.
Wrestling was Jeff’s favorite sport to cover. He produced features of many Northwest Iowa grapplers and drove to such events as the Herb Irgens Tournament in Ida Grove to the Council Bluffs Classic just to get boned up for the sectional, district and state tournaments.
I’ve never known a sportswriter more passionate about wrestling than Jeff, also a key scribe in our coverage of high school and college football and basketball as well as state events in track, cross country and soccer. During his time in Sioux City, he wrote about 11 high school state championship wrestlers, including two-time champ Cash Wilcke of OABCIG, now competing at 184 pounds for the Hawkeyes.
Much younger than Barry and myself, this 30-something brought fresh, and energetic ideas to the sports cubicle which pushed us and made us realize that we could learn from someone less experienced, yet someone with solid work ethic. That’s something instilled when you’re raised on a farm, where you’re expected to work hard.
Podcasts were an example of the projects Jeff took upon when he first arrived around the second week of the 2012 high school football season. Personally, I miss the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux City Bandits pods we did, which offered behind-the-scenes looks and humor. He’d be the moderator and I was the analyst for the Musketeers and our roles reversed for the Bandits.
Those “By The Numbers” pieces? Jeff’s idea. Same with the “breakouts” that previewed volleyball teams heading into last week’s state tournament.
Jeff encouraged Barry and I to not only keep up with our beats for follow-up stories, but thinking outside the box for feature ideas like the ones he did on Cole Croston when the former Sergeant Bluff-Luton standout played for Iowa. Barry turned in an outstanding piece on Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Matt Koch (a Cherokee native) and I did something with former Musketeer Eeli Tolvanen just before he began play with the Nashville Predators last spring.
One of my favorite Jeff ideas was the tribute to his predecessor, Terry Hersom.
This insight developed about a month before Terry concluded his 39-year tenure as the Journal’s sports editor in December, 2015. And that inspiration came about a year and a half after he contacted sources to write about memories of Barry, who received the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Media Award in March 2014.
Jeff sent Terry, who we affectionately called “The Boss,” off the last Sunday before New Year’s Day on two pages of memories which included columns from Barry and myself. On page D3, along with five old photographs (including one of Terry and former Journal sports writer Steve Allspach), there was a full page of well-wishes from friends of Terry’s like our late Journal sports colleague Dick Champ along with Corey Westra, Bud Legg, Jeff Vanderloo, Jim Hinrich, Todd Barry, Steve Ryan, Jim Eekhoff, Kiana Phelps, Mike Mahon, Bob Roe, Ed Nottle and Shelby Houlihan. It was an honor to work on this project.
Writing this from Taft B, better known as the media room at Cedar Rapids’ U.S. Cellular Center on Championship Friday at the state volleyball tournament, I’m thinking of my friend – no – my little brother – Jeff.
Occasionally, he’d buy a few Papa John’s pizzas or Subway sandwiches to voice his appreciation for our hard work. This tireless worker, who routinely put in 10 ½-hour work days, allowed us to take personal days when we could.
Jeff called us “his family.” All families have funny moments and our staff, which also includes part-timers Charlie Hildebrand and Steve Schmidt, certainly had our share of laughs to break the tension in the newsroom that sometimes, you could cut with a knife.
Jeff, I wish you nothing but the best as you begin life away from the newspaper business. You can be proud of the work you have done here. You will be missed and you were definitely appreciated.