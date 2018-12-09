COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Easton Graff, Class 2A’s top-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds, took second place at 152 while leading Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s wrestling team at Saturday’s Council Bluffs Classic.
Graff began the tournament with a fall in 2:37 over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson’s Seneca Calhoun. Graff followed with victories over North Scott’s Jake Matthaidess (6-5), Apple Valley’s Brady Gross (3-2), Underwood’s Tanner Owens (1:35 fall), South Sioux City’s Damien Topete (:22 fall), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln’s Riley Jones (1:29 fall) and Liberty’s Drake Smith (7-5).
Graff then fell 3-2 in the finals to Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas’ Joseph Hancock. Graff now has an 11-1 record.
Jack Gaukel took fifth at 132 pounds for the Warriors while Braden Graff was seventh at 113.
South Sioux City heavyweight Jacob Ngeleka finished eight at the Council Bluffs Classic, a tournament that attracted 40 teams, including squads from Minnesota and Missouri. Luis Quezada was ninth at 220 for the Cardinals.
KLEIDER LEADS EAST AT JACKSON: Alex Kleider paced East’s wrestling team with a first-place finish in the 152-pound weight class during Saturday’s Jackson County Central Pizza Ranch Tournament held in Jackson, Minn.
Kleider opened with a 7-3 win over West Lyon’s Gage Erikson, then reached the semifinals with an 8-3 win over United South Central’s Micah Harrison. Kleider then posted a 9-4 win over Windom-Mountain Lake’s Zach Spinks.
Kleider hiked season record to 10-1 after a 16-5 major decision in the finals over Aitkin’s Carter Endrizzi.
Sean Heeney (8-1) took second place at 120 for the Black Raiders, winning two matches by fall before falling 7-2 in the finals to Payton Handevidt of Jackson County Central. Dylan Harper was third at 170, Rafe McClendon took fourth at 126 and Patrick Conley was fifth at 220.
East finished eighth in the 17-team tournament.
NORTH COMPETES AT JOHNSTON: Keegan Umland took fourth place at 170 pounds while leading North at Saturday’s Johnston/Valley/West Des Moines Tournament.
Austin Hill finished seventh at 126 for the Stars. Eighth-place finishes came from Ben Kelley (138) and Jackson Wynn (145).
MC HUGH LEADS WEST AT SIBLEY: Bradley McHugh finished second at 152 pounds while leading West's wrestling team at Saturday's Sibley-Ocheyedan Invitational.
Thomas Ouellette took third at 106.