Hanson resigns as Dordt women's volleyball coach, will remain men's coach

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa-- Dordt University announced on Monday that Chad Hanson has resigned his position as the school's women's volleyball coach, after 11 years with the program.

Hanson will stay on as the Dordt men's coach, and a search to fill the vacant women's job will start immediately.

Hanson was hired as the women's coach in 2011, and has led the program to seven NAIA National Championship tournament appearances, including this past season, and went 236-96 for his career. Hanson was named the GPAC Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2018, and was named the NAIA Coach of the Year for the 2017 season.

In his tenure, Hanson coached 11 NAIA All-Americans, and 23 All-GPAC First Teamers, five CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, and 60 NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

"Coach Hanson’s impact on the women’s volleyball program has been significant," Dordt Director of Athletics Ross Douma said. "What the women’s volleyball program has achieved under Coach Hanson’s watch is nothing short of incredible. We now look forward to Coach Hanson solely devoting his time to the men’s volleyball program."

Last week, Hanson and the Dordt women competed at the NAIA National Championship Tournament at Tyson Events Center. The Defenders beat Central Methodist 3-2, but lost to eventual champion Missouri Baptist in pool play.

"This has been a dream job for me and I am forever grateful for President Erik Hoekstra being willing to hire me 11 years ago," Hanson said. "I look forward with anticipation to shifting my full focus into coaching the men’s program and will be a continued fan of the Dordt University women’s volleyball program."

