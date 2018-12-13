COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa | Bishop Heelan’s wrestling team scored a sweep of Missouri River Activities Conference opponents Thursday night, opening with a 48-26 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson and following with a 68-12 rout over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
Bishop Heelan received two pins from both Mitchel Olson (120) and Colby Wilmesherr (182). Teammate Luke Martin (160) opened with a fall in 1:20 over Thomas Jefferson’s Miguel Cortez, then posted a 20-5 technical fall over Abraham Lincoln’s Austin Eledge. Martin also hit a career milestone recording his 100th win.
Falls for the Crusaders against Thomas Jefferson also came from Brennan Todd (145), Frank Vondrak (170) and Kobe Clayborne (285).
Mitchell Joines (132) had a fall for Heelan in the rout over CBAL. Pins also came from Caden LaFleur (170), Brandon Karnes (285) and Bryce Harpenau (113).
East split the two matches, rolling to a 52-18 win over Abraham Lincoln before falling 52-30 to Thomas Jefferson.
Sean Heeney (120) and Patrick Conley (285) each recorded two falls for the Black Raiders. Heeney also notched his 100th career win. Rafe McClendon (126) opened with a 13-5 major decision over CBAL’s Jude Ryan and finished with a 3:59 fall over CBTJ’s Gage Belt.
BISHOP HEELAN 48, CB THOMAS JEFFERSON 26
113 – Mason Allen (TJ) pinned Bryce Harpenau, 1:23. 120 – Mitchel Olson (BH) pinned Alexis Mosqueda, :40. 126 – Robert Cooper (BH) dec. Gage Belt, 9-3. 132 – Mitchell Joines (BH) dec. Aiden Keller, 9-4. 138 – Dalton Flibotte (TJ) technical fall Nick McGowan, 16-1. 145 – Brennan Todd (BH) pinned Mack Dofner, 1:38. 152 – Seneca Calhoun (TJ) pinned Grant Hegarty, :08. 160 – Luke Martin (BH) pinned Miguel Cortez, 1:20. 170 – Frank Vondrak (BH) pinned Jason Salazar, 2:52. 182 – Colby Wilmesheer (BH) pinned Emilio Rubio, 3:04. 195 – Jacob Byers (TJ) dec. Colin Hubbel, 8-2. 220 – Cameron Baker (TJ) pinned Dawson Fenton, :29. 285 – Kobe Clayborne (BH) pinned Raymond Simmons, 1:35.
EAST 52, CB ABRAHAM LINCOLN 18
113 – Tanner Potter (AL) pinned Logan Ebner, 1:30. 120 – Sean Heeney (E) pinned Josh Boots, 1:09. 126 – Rafe McClendon (E) maj. dec. Jude Ryan, 13-5. 132 – Johnny Gomez-Morales (E) dec. Marcus Kritenbrink, 12-10. 138 – Cam Erickson (AL) pinned Adrian Curry, 1:12. 145 – Cole Wilcox (E) pinned Taylor Owens, :36. 152 – Alex Kleider (E) won by forfeit. 160 – Aman Dean (E) pinned Daniel Carson, 2:21. 170 – Dylan Harper (E) dec. Austin Eledge, 4-1. 182 – Coltyn Mann (E) dec. Joe Petry, 11-4. 195 – Dalton Dwyer (E) won by forfeit. 220 – Steven Huscher (E) dec. Ben Price, 5-4. 285 – Patrick Conley (E) pinned Keelan Bailey, 1:33.
BISHOP HEELAN 68, CB ABRAHAM LINCOLN 12
120 – Mitchel Olson (BH) pinned Josh Boots, 1:09. 126 – Jude Ryan (AL) pinned Robert Cooper, 1:24. 132 – Mitchell Joines (BH) pinned Cam Erickson, 1:14. 138 – Nick McGowan (BH) won by forfeit. 145 – Brennan Todd (BH) won by forfeit. 152 – Carter Aldrich (BH) won by forfeit. 160 – Luke Martin (BH) technical fall Daniel Carson, 20-5. 170 – Caden LaFleur (BH) pinned Austin Eledge, 4:27. 182 – Colby Wilmesherr (BH) pinned Joe Petry, 1:22. 195 – Colin Hubbel (BH) won by forfeit. 220 – Dawson Fenton (BH) dec. Ben Price, 3-1. 285 – Brandon Kames (BH) pinned Keelan Bailey, 4:54. 106 – Tanner Potter (AL) pinned Jacob McGowan, 3:53. 113 – Bryce Harpenau (BH) pinned Seth Frush, :41.
CB THOMAS JEFFERSON 52, EAST 30
120 – Sean Heeney (E) pinned Alexis Mosqueda, :50. 126 – Rafe McClendon (E) pinned Gage Belt, 3:59. 132 – Aiden Keller (TJ) pinned Johnny Gomez-Morales, 1:52. 138 – Dalton Flibotte (TJ) pinned Adrian Curry, :46. 145 – Mack Dofner (TJ) pinned Cole Wilcox, 3:33. 152 – Alex KIeider (E) won by forfeit. 160 – Seneca Calhoun (TJ) pinned Aman Dean, 1:58. 170 – Emilio Rubio (TJ) maj. dec. Dylan Harper, 11-2. 182 – Jason Salazar (TJ) pinned Coltyn Mann, :23. 195 – Jacob Byers (TJ) pinned Steven Huscher, 1:14. 220 – Cameron Baker (TJ) won by forfeit. 285 – Patrick Conley (E) pinned Raymond Simmons, 1:44. 106 – Logan Ebner (E) won by forfeit. 113 – Mason Allen (TJ) won by forfeit.
OABCIG 54, LAWTON-BRONSON 15: Dylan Hemer (132) and Devin Behrendsen (195) each recorded pins for OABCIG in its rout over Lawton-Bronson. The Falcons added five forfeit victories.
Lawton-Bronson received pins from both Matt Peters (120) and Brock Mitchell (126).
WESTWOOD 51, OABCIG 24: Consecutive falls from Braulio Munoz (160), Jarrett Drake (170) and Steven Baker (182) highlighted Westwood’s victory over OABCIG Thursday night.
Westwood also received pins from Dillon Hunter (120) and Brady Brown (132). OABCIG’s pins came from Beau Nieman (106) and Jake Nieman (138).
WEST MONONA-WHITING 57, RIDGE VIEW 18: Matt Labno (113), E.J. Hildreth (132), Nathan Carrigan (152) and Darius Gashe (195) each recorded pins as West Monona-Whiting posted the first of two dual victories Thursday night.
Competing at 220, Chance Hansen picked up a fall for Ridge View.
WEST MONONA-WHITING 60, WOODBINE 24: E.J. Hildreth and Nathan Carrigan, competing at 132 and 152 respectively, each picked up their second pin of the night in Thursday night’s dual win.
West Monona-Whiting also received pins from Dylan Kuhlman (113), Seth Watson (145), Adam Parr (170) and Sendeska Kalskett (182).