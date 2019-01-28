SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan won both of its duals at a triangular on Monday at The Pit. Heelan won its first dual, 50-21 against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, which will be at the Class 2A sectional Saturday in Sioux Center with the Crusaders. Heelan then beat Kingsley-Pierson 75-6.
The Lions did win their other dual, defeated Kingsley-Pierson 58-20.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock started the dual with Heelan with six points after a win by forfeit at 120 pounds but the Crusaders took control of the dual right after that with four straight wins - pins by Brennan Todd (138) and Nick McGowan (145), a tech fall by Mitchell Joines (132) and a 5-2 decision by Mitchel Olson (126).
Kalen Meyer won by fall at 152 to cut Heelan’s lead to 20-12 but the Crusaders came back with pins by Luke Martin (160) and Colby Wilmesherr (182) and a 6-1 decision by Frank Vondrak (170).
The Lions won the next two matches, a pin by Kolton Bus (195) and a 7-4 decision by Jarrett Meyer to cut it to 35-21. The Crusaders put the dual away as Kobe Clayborne (285) won by an 11-4 decision to secure the victory. Jacob McGowan (106) and Bryce Harpenau (113) added pins after Clayborne’s win.
In the Crusaders win over Kingsley-Pierson, Joines, Nick McGowan, Liam Cleary (160), Wilmesherr, Jacob McGowan, Harpenau and Olson all won by fall.
In the Lions win over Kingsley-Pierson, Cody Kramer (120), Donovan Morales (132), Meyer, Dylann Van Berkum, Jorden Vande Kop (182) and Bus all won by fall.
For the Panthers in the loss, Jaden Clements (113), Alex Hanner (170) and Juan Juarez (106) all won by fall.