Heelan's Watts beats SBL's Ty Koedam to qualify for state

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — When the moment is at its biggest, Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts and Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Ty Koedam are usually there, fighting for first place.

On Saturday afternoon at the Class 2A-District 6 tournament in Sioux Center, Watts and Koedam faced off yet again, with a championship on the line.

Watts defeated Koedam, 6-4, to claim the district title and secure himself a spot at the state wrestling tournament for the first time in his career. After falling short with a third place district finish last season, his triumph this year felt extra sweet.

"It does make it sweeter, but I’m still not satisfied yet, until it’s over,” Watts said. “I want to be on the podium, and I’m trying to get top five this year, but yeah, it does feel better.”

Watts and Koedam, the No. 6 and No. 7 ranked 138 pound wrestlers in Class 2A, respectively, are familiar with each other, to say the least.

Their district finals matchup was the fourth time that Watts and Koedam have faced off in the past month. Koedam won the first go-around when he pinned Watts at the Heelan Triangular on Jan. 13.

But Watts has now won each of the past three showdowns, with Watts beating Koedam, 7-6, on Jan. 27 to claim the MRAC title, and then coming out with a 6-0 win last week as Watts claimed his second consecutive sectional title.

Watts made it three in a row over Koedam on Saturday, but both wrestlers advanced to the state tournament, thanks to Koedam's earlier win over West Lyon senior Zach Severson.

Watts was one of two Heelan wrestlers to advance, with the other Crusader making the trip being top-ranked Ethan DeLeon, who finished runner-up to Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-South O’Brien at 170 pounds.

While they are fierce competitors, Watts and Koedam get along well outside of the wrestling room. They occasionally hang out together with some of the other area wrestlers, and chatted for a while when they were both in attendance at a youth tournament several weeks ago.

But once the singlets are on and they shake hands at the center of the mat, all those friendly feelings go out the window.

“He’s an awesome guy outside of wrestling,” Koedam said. “He comes in and wrestles with us every once in awhile in the offseason. I play football against him, and he’s a great guy. It’s kind of like the practice room, you’re always best friends with your guys when you’re outside of the practice room. But as soon as you are in that room, you’re getting after it. You’re not friends. That’s how it is on the wrestling mat.”

SB-L head coach Clint Koedam enjoyed the matchups between Ty and Watts, though he hopes for more action next time, describing the sectional finals as “a little bit of a boring match.”

The district match was a whole different story though, as both wrestler’s aggressive style made for a more interesting match.

“Much, much better,” Koedam said. “I thought both guys were getting after it more. Ty knows that the biggest thing that will hold Ty back is when Ty slows down. He is at his best when he is moving and he is flying around and he is hand fighting tough. He did a much better job in terms of that, the match was much more exciting this time.”

With both wrestlers ranked highly in the state polls, their matches are never the same, as both of them work hard to make adjustments and try to find a weakness in the other's game.

On Saturday, Watts said that Koedam wrestled a lot more physical than last week, and he had to work hard to counteract Koedam’s underhooks.

“He was more physical getting into his ties,” Watts said. “He was getting into his underhooks more often. Me and my dad went over underhook defense, so I was able to stay away from that. I think he just came with more physicality today.”

The Warriors wound up with eight total state qualifiers out of their 11 athletes who made the trip, as 106 pound sophomore Ethan Skoglund, 126 pound freshman Bo Koedam, 132 pound senior Noah Parmelee, 145 pound senior Hunter Steffans, and 152 pound senior Zander Ernst, 160 pound freshman Zayvion Ellington, and 182 pound junior Garrett McHugh will be joining Ty in Des Moines.

Skoglund, Bo Koedam, Ernst, and Ellington earned district titles, while the other Warriors all finished runner-up at their respective weights.

While coach Koedam said that his heart hurt for the Warriors’ wrestlers that fell short, but he was happy that the team qualified so many guys. For the ones that fell short, there is still state duals, which SB-L will wrestle at on Wednesday.

“Eight feels really good,” coach Koedam said. “...I always say, we’re super greedy and every one of our guys works hard enough to deserve to go, but there is a lot of emotion that goes into every one of these matches. For some of our guys, it wasn’t meant to be, but the cool thing is, their season isn’t over. They’re still going to wrestle three matches at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.”

Three of the Warriors’ qualifiers, Bo Koedam, Parmelee, and Ellington are first time qualifiers.

“It feels amazing that I get to go and achieve the dream that I’ve always dreamed of,” Koedam said. “That Iowa high school state title. That is what I’m pushing for and it feels amazing. I can’t explain it in words.”

SB-L won the team district title on Saturday, with an overall team score of 148, while Sheldon-South O’Brien finished runner-up at 70.5, half a point ahead of third-place Sioux Center.

Heelan, led by Watts and DeLeon, finished fourth in the team standings with 64 team points.

One of the biggest challenges of facing Watts, according to Koedam, is his combination of strength and wrestling smarts. Both wrestlers are constantly looking for flaws in the other's game, and when a match against Watts is coming up, Koedam knows that he will need to spend plenty of time in the film room.

Bishop Heelan head coach Jordan Langley coached Ty at the youth level, and now coaches Watts. As he sees it, every match between Koedam and Watts is different. With their dynamic and high scoring style of wrestling, things never get stale or predictable when they are on the mat together.

Whenever those two meet up, Langley said, the result is usually pretty exciting, especially at this point in the season, with so much on the line.

“It’s fun to watch those two continue to grow, and that rivalry and competition continue to grow between them,” Langley said. “I think especially for Northwest Iowa to see two kids at that level competing, is pretty awesome.”

Other area qualifiers

The other area qualifiers on Saturday included Sheldon-South O’Brien junior Josh Hoffman, who finished runner up to Skoglund at 106 pounds.

At 113, Central Lyon freshman Levi Kramer won a district title with an ultimate tie breaker victory over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley sophomore Gabino Vargas, though Vargas still qualified for state.

The home team snagged its first state spot at 120 pounds, when Sioux Center sophomore Kade Bauer beat SB-L freshman Ayden McRoberts, 1-0. In the second place wrestleback, McRoberts lost to Central Lyon freshman Regan Hasche, as Hasche earned a spot at state.

West Lyon’s Gage Blauwet advanced to state despite his first place match loss to Bo Koedam, thanks to his semifinals win over Bishop Heelan freshman Jackson Kinnetz.

Spirit Lake Park senior Jonathon Burnette won by forfeit in the 132 pound first place match to advance to state, while Noah Parmelee still advanced thanks to his earlier victory over Coy De Boer of Sheldon-South O’Brien.

Sheldon-South O’Brien Cason Johannes beat SBL’s Steffans by fall in the 145 pound first place match to secure his spot at Wells Fargo Arena, but Steffans advanced with a win by fall over Landon Veit of OABCIG in the wrestle-back.

At 152, Ernst and Jaxson Rozeboom of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley both advanced after Ernst’s 5-2 finals win, as Rozeboom had already beaten third place Jake McGowan of Bishop Heelan earlier in the day. While Ellington claimed the district title at 160, senior Zach Jensen of Spirit Lake Park still qualified.

Zach Rozeboom punched his ticket with a win over McHugh in the 182-pound finals, while MOC-Floyd Valley senior Josiah Bundt earned his first ever state appearance with his 5-1 win over West Lyon’s Gabe Terwee.

The 220-pound finals match win was awarded to Ty Hulshof of Sioux Center after Central Lyon’s Lyle Moore was disqualified on a slam. Moore came back and won his wrestleback with a pin against Carter Wohlert of Sheldon-South O’Brien.

The 285-pound winner was West Lyon senior Easton Fleshman, who defeated Sioux Center senior Ethan Hooyer in a 3-1 sudden victory. Thanks to his win against Jesus Garcia of BH/RV earlier in the day, Hooyer will wrestle in Des Moines.

The state tournament in Des Moines will start on Wednesday with state duals. The traditional tournament kicks off on Thursday, at 9 a.m.

