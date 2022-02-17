'Here is where it counts:' Spencer's Huckfelt set to wrestle Le Mars rival Ayden Hoag in state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Spencer High School junior Logan Huckfelt is hoping that the fifth time is the charm.

Four times this season, the eighth-ranked 220-pounder Huckfelt has gone up against No. 7 Le Mars sophomore Ayden Hoag, and Hoag has emerged as the winner all four times.

The pair first met this season back on Dec. 18 at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament, when Hoag defeated Huckfelt in the 220 pound first place match, 4-3.

They met again in a dual on Jan. 11, where Hoag beat Huckfelt, 2-0.

Their third go-around came at the Le Mars Invite on Jan. 15, where Hoag defeated Huckfelt in the championship match by a 3-2 score. The fourth, and most recent time the pair has faced off was at the Class 3A, District 3 meet this past Saturday, where Hoag claimed the district title with an 8-4 sudden victory.

Now, the pair will face off for the fifth time this season, on the biggest stage yet. Wells Fargo Arena.

Hoag and Huckfelt both came out winners in their first round matches on Thursday at the IHSAA state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena, with Hoag beating No. 11 Muscatine sophomore Evan Franke by a 10-8 score, and Huckfelt coming out on top in his match against No. 4 ranked Waukee Northwest junior Cael Winter, 9-3.

Those wins set up another matchup between Hoag and Huckfelt, this time with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. This is the match that Huckfelt wanted.

“I’ve wrestled him before, and I’m going to stick to my game. I’m not going to go to him just because he’s beaten me. I’ll stick to my game, and I’ll beat him there.” Huckfelt said. “The more times he beats me, it gets down deep, more into my toes. It gives me the strive to beat him, the more times he beats me or takes me down.”

Hoag is currently the biggest obstacle currently in Huckfelt’s pursuit of his first state title, but he won’t be the final boss Huckfelt has to conquer.

Should he finally take down his Le Mars foe, a fearsome field of highly ranked wrestlers would await him in the semis and finals.

A state title is a difficult thing to accomplish, but Huckfelt has someone he can look to for inspiration. His younger sister, Olivia, won the the 285 pound state title for the Tigers last month at the IWCOA state championships, one year after she made it to the state championship match and lost.

Olivia and Logan are close siblings, and wrestle each other frequently, with Logan saying: “I always kind of kick her butt.”

After watching Olivia come away with the state title hardware, Logan clearly wants some of his own in response.

“I think he loves it,” Spencer coach Adam Gress said. “Those two are very close, a very tight-knit family, and I’m sure she was sitting in the stands yelling just as loud as anybody else in the whole arena. They both enjoy the sport, they both eat, sleep, and breathe it, and he was just as excited for her as she was for him today.”

Huckfelt is one of two Spencer wrestlers to qualify for the tournament this season, the other being senior Cole Rutter at 160 pounds. Rutter will also wrestle in Thursday’s quarterfinals after beating Dubuque Hempstead junior Josiah Schaetzle by fall in the first round.

This is the third consecutive state tournament appearance for Huckfelt, who finished off the medal stand in each of the previous two seasons.

Tomorrow, he will get the chance to put himself just one win from a shot at the state title.

But as it goes in video games and wrestling, you have to first take down your greatest nemesis in order to put yourself on the big stage.

“I want to get him when it counts,” Huckfelt said of Hoag. “Not just at districts. Here is where it counts.”

The Class 2A and 3A quarterfinals start on Friday at 9 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.