"I can't wait:" First-time state wrestling qualifiers excited to wrestle on the big stage

DES MOINES– Qualifying for the Iowa high school state wrestling tournament is a special experience for any wrestler, but for the first timers, a trip to Wells Fargo Arena means just a little bit more.

For a wrestler like Sergeant Bluff-Luton freshman Bo Koedam, a state spot is something he has been dreaming of his entire life. On Saturday at the Class 2A, District 6 meet in Sioux Center, Koedam clinched his first ever appearance down in Des Moines with a pinfall victory over West Lyon freshman Gage Blauwet in the 126 pound championship match.

It wasn’t an upset by any means, as the No. 3 ranked Koedam came into the day with a 39-5 record on the season, but the victory was one that left the SB-L freshman struggling to find the right words after the match.

For Koedam, the district meet felt just like any other, until he stepped off the mat.

“it didn’t feel different to me, until after I got off the mat, and thought to myself. It just hit me, like a brick wall. A state qualifier,” Koedam said. “I get to go on, I’m in that arena that I’ve always went and watched since I was a little kid. I can’t wait for it.”

Koedam is one of three first time state qualifiers for SBL, the others being freshman Zayvion Ellington and senior Noah Parmelee.

SB-L head coach Clint Koedam was thrilled for his trio of first-time qualifiers, along with the other five Warriors’ wrestlers who will be making return trips to Des Moines.

“I’m super excited for our freshmen, Bo and Zay, having that opportunity to go down there,” coach Koedam said. “Any time you can get a freshman down to that event, and who knows what will happen? I don’t know if they will be on the stand or not, but I can guarantee you they are going to try.”

Parmelee will wrestle his first-ever state tournament for the Warriors at 132 pounds, and will take on Union sophomore Caleb Olson (43-4) in the first round.

Parmelee has had a long road to the state tournament. He missed the postseason his sophomore year after severely injuring his right ring finger in a weight lifting accident, and then fell short last season of qualifying for state.

He has been down to Wells Fargo Arena before, though, as a member of the Warriors’ state duals squads the past few seasons.

Now that he gets to compete as an individual, he admits to being nervous, but is trying to stick with the routine that has gotten him to this point.

For him, this state tournament appearance is especially meaningful, as it is the last time he will ever get to wrestle for the Warriors inside of Wells Fargo Arena.

“It’s definitely kind of nerve-wracking, knowing that it’s my first and last chance to really make some noise at the Well,” Parmelee said. “But at the same time, everybody else is looking at this kid, he’s a senior and he’s a first time qualifier. It kind of fuels me, I guess. They don’t really know what I have in store for them.”

Another senior making his first appearance at state is MOC-Floyd Valley’s Josiah Bundt.

Bundt had never advanced beyond sectionals prior to this season, and then clinched his state spot this past weekend with a 5-1 decision over West Lyon’s Gabe Terwee in the 195 pound finals at the Class 2A, District 6 tournament.

Bundt was the only MOC-Floyd Valley wrestler to qualify for the tournament. After he clinched his spot, the MOC-Floyd Valley crowd at Sioux Center High School yelled its approval, and Bundt walked off the mat to hugs from his teammates. It was a moment he had been waiting for since he starting wrestling back in elementary school.

“It was kind of a rush of emotions,” Bundt said. “All the hard work and time I’ve put in finally paying off, and I have a bunch of extended family that I’m close with that was there, and a lot of friends. Afterwards, a ton of my teammates were right there and we were all hugging and enjoying the moment. It was really awesome. “

Bundt (33-9) will take on Chariton junior Jayden Allen-Winston (31-2) in Thursday’s first round.

While the experience of getting to state has been an emotional one for him and his family, Bundt is going to be sure he keeps those feelings in check when he hits the mat.

“You can’t let the emotions overcome you and affect your wrestling,” Bundt said. “Down there, you can’t make a mistake or you’re done. The level of wrestling is so high and when your emotions get high, you get anxious and you mistakes, and then you really have to control it.”

“State wrestling is all mental, really.”

For everyone who wrestles this week in Des Moines, even those who have been there many times before, it will be an experience that will be remembered for a lifetime.

But as the old saying goes, you never forget your first.

“I think it’s going to be really nerve-wracking, there is going to be some close matches, everybody is going to be screaming and yelling, and I can’t wait,” Bo Koedam said. “I’m already nervous about it, and I can’t wait.”

The first round of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, while Class 3A starts at 1:30 p.m., and Class 1A kicks off at 6 p.m.

