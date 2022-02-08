'I’m ready for it:' Le Mars wrestler Ayden Hoag ready to finally earn his spot at state

SIOUX CITY — The wrestling postseason has arrived, but Le Mars wrestler Ayden Hoag isn’t nervous at all.

This season has been a special one so far for the Bulldogs’ sophomore, who is ranked No. 3 in Class 3A at 220 pounds. On Jan. 27, Hoag defeated Warren Summers of Council Bluffs Lincoln to claim the MRAC Conference title, the second year in a row that he has captured a MRAC crown.

This year however, there are bigger things on his mind.

Hoag won the MRAC title last year at 182 pounds, but wound up placing third at the district meet, just one spot away from his first state tournament appearance.

Now, one year and two weight classes later, a trip to Wells Fargo Arena is within his grasp.

Near the end of last season, Hoag jokingly told his coaches that he wanted to go up two weight classes to 220. After weighing in at around 230 pounds at the end of the season, what started as a joke started to become reality.

“He’s a big kid, and he’s strong,” Le Mars coach Shane Hessenius said. “He’s grown a lot in the last few years. When he was young, he did not look like he does now. To see him grow up and grow into his body, and be able to use it, because not often do kids grow that fast and they can move like he does.”

Hoag has had great success since making the switch to 220. With one week to go until the Class 3A, District 3 meet, Hoag has a 41-3 record on the season.

Last year, Hoag was usually the heavier wrestler in any match he competed in.

That isn't the case this year, but if anything, Hoag has been even more dominant.

“I thought they’d be a lot stronger, but I’ve put on so much muscle this summer that I’m the one that is stronger than all of them,” Hoag said. “They’re a lot bigger than me because I’m weighing in at like 210, and I’ll have somebody there at like 222. Last year, I’d be walking around at like 195, and have to cut down to 182, so I’d be the bigger one. This year, I’m the smaller one.”

For Hoag, last season’s district failure is a powerful motivator. Just three points separated him from a chance to wrestle at Wells Fargo Arena, after he lost in the 182-pound semifinals to Ben Egli of Fort Dodge, 7-4.

Those three points have stuck with him over the past 12 months, pushing him to work even harder during his offseason workouts.

When he needed a boost, he thought back to that loss and dug deep, forcing himself to do three more reps to atone for those three points that sent him home last February.

Even at 41-3, the losses eat at him.

“He does not like to lose, and he will work for it," Hessenius said. "So, I love that about him. You always worry about a kid who doesn’t care if he loses, and he does perfect. He has a couple losses, and when that happens, he is able to reflect and get better. But he’s still not really happy about it.”

At No. 3 in Class 3A, Hoag is receiving recognition as one of the very best 220 pounders in Iowa. He is currently one spot ahead of Logan Huckfelt of Spencer, whom he has beaten three times already this season, and behind only No. 1 ranked Ben Kueter of Iowa City High and No. 2 Hunter Blomgren of Norwalk.

Hoag said that he doesn’t care much about the rankings, but admits that he finds motivation from being overlooked.

At the beginning of the season, he looked at the 220-pound rankings on IAwrestle.com, and his name was nowhere to be found.

“I saw the rankings at the beginning of the season, and I wasn’t on there,” Hoag said. “I knew that was wrong, but I don’t try to look at them that much. I don’t care what rank you are, I’m still coming at you with all I’ve got. I feel I should be higher than three, at one or two, but I’ve still got to prove it.”

He’ll get his chance to prove it this Saturday at the district meet in Fort Dodge. It won’t be easy, with a fourth win over Spencer’s Huckfelt likely needed to earn Hoag a spot at state.

With so much on the line, some nerves would be understandable.

“I’m not nervous, I’m ready for it,” Hoag said. “I’m excited for it, and I’ve just got to keep working and grinding. I’m excited.”

