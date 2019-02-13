DES MOINES -- West Sioux’s Carson Lynott helped make a dream a reality for the Falcons.
Lynott, a freshman, faced Lisbon’s Cobe Siebrecht, who was undefeated, ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds and will wrestle for the University of Iowa next season.
It was the freshman who came out on top, though, as Lynott pinned Siebrecht in the first period.
That gave West Sioux an early and a bit unexpected 6-0 lead against Class 1A perennial power Lisbon in the third-place match at the state dual tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena.
That started a trend as everyone else did their job for West Sioux, either getting a key win, a pin or minimizing the damage in a loss.
It all helped West Sioux rack up 33 points, enough to hold off Lisbon, which scored 32 points, as the Falcons, in only their second-ever trip to the state dual tournament, claimed the third place trophy on Wednesday.
“Lisbon is one of those kings of wrestling in Iowa. I don’t know if anybody ever thought West Sioux would be wrestling on the same mat as Lisbon let alone have the opportunity to beat them in a dual meet (at Wells Fargo),” West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. “That’s pretty special. Hats off to Lisbon, they fought hard. … That was pretty exciting.”
West Sioux finished in sixth place at the state duals last season.
The third-place finish at the state dual tournament was one checkmark for the Falcons, who plan to come home with two top-three finishes. This victory gives West Sioux momentum going into the individual tournament starting Thursday.
“As we look at the tournament, we have a goal to be one of the top three teams. We accomplished that in this dual. Check-mark number one. Now we need to go out and chase check-mark number two,” Van Oort said. “We feel like we have some firepower. I watched some guys do some things in this dual that I didn’t think they could do. Now we will evaluate the matches and come out guns firing (Thursday).”
Lynott, who qualified for the individual tournament, is now 38-3 on the season. Lynott and Siebrecht got in a scramble and Lynott came out in a good position. He put Siebrecht in a cradle and pinned him in 1:24.
“I try not to think too much at the beginning of the match. I just try and do my best and wrestle the way I know I can. If I did that, I knew I could be right up there with him,” Lynott said. “I knew I could be fine if I didn’t panic (during the scramble) because I’ve been doing that all year. I felt comfortable there.”
Lynott, who is ranked No. 10 by IAwrestle.com, already defeated sixth-ranked Caiden Jones in the dual against Lake Mills earlier in the day.
“We believe in Carson Lynott. He’s wrestled on the biggest stages. He’s been a multiple AAU champ, a Tulsa champ. We believed in him going out there,” Van Oort said. “Cobe is a stud and have known him for years. Carson is tough. We need to put those behind us and celebrate them next week with the individual tournament (Thursday) but none the less, great momentum for Carson.”
West Sioux never really let Lisbon get on a roll even after back-to-back wins at 145 and 152. The Falcons started to bump wrestlers up one weight class starting with Kory Van Oort, who wrestled at 160 and won by fall in 1:54 to put West Sioux up 12-6.
Lisbon won at 170 but Brandon Schuller was able to avoid a pin and lost by an 11-4 decision, giving up three points instead of six. Then Neddy Montes won by fall at 182 for an 18-9 Falcon lead.
Lisbon did get a major decision at 195 but Logan Koedam won by fall at 220 to put West Sioux up 24-13.
Lisbon claimed another major decision at 285 and won by decision at 106 to cut West Sioux’s lead to 24-20.
But out of the Lions eight wins, none were by fall and two were by major decision. Two were by forfeit after West Sioux had already clinched the dual.
West Sioux won fewer matches (six) than Lisbon in the dual but only one was by less than six points. There were four pins and one win by forfeit.
“That’s exactly what we knew we had to do. We knew against Lisbon that we weren’t able to give up bonus points in all of those matches so we had to minimize what the damage was going to be and made sure those guys fought hard for six minutes,” Van Oort said. “Wrestle hard, win those matches with our utility guys and we knew we could pick up a few falls there to get out to that earlier lead. Carson was the start of that.”
The one decision proved to be key for West Sioux, too.
Cullen Koedam fell behind 2-0 early in his match against Quincy Happel but got an escape and a takedown to go up 3-2. Koedam controlled the rest of the match, knocking off the eighth-ranked Happel for the 6-2 decision.
With Lisbon forfeiting at 120, that guaranteed the win for West Sioux. Van Oort planned to bump Adam Allard up to 126 to face top-ranked Robert Avila Jr. but with the dual in hand, the Falcons took two forfeits to win by one point.
“We were planning to take the forfeit at 120 with someone else and wrestle Adam. The bottom line is, Cullen came through and got a huge win for us,” Van Oort said. “It was a situation where I couldn’t be prouder of that kid because that’s a good way to end that dual.”
West Sioux started the day with a 42-30 win over Lake Mills. Allard, Carson Lynott, Kory Van Oort, Logan Koedam, Jose Rodriguez (285) and Drayven Kraft (106) all won by fall and Andrew Cox (145) and Montes (170) each had a decision.
West Sioux did lose to Don Bosco 71-12 to fall to the third-place match but without the win over Lake Mills, West Sioux isn’t wrestling for third place later.
“We just had the strategy again of don’t give up the big points and capitalize where we can and capitalize with the big horses,” Van Oort said. “Lake Mills is a great team coached by a great guy. That was a great way to start our tournament. It was a pretty exciting day for the Falcons.”