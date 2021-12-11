'It’s been a pretty incredible run:' After Van Oort's 300th win, West Sioux is looking for a title

SIOUX CENTER– 300 dual victories takes a long time to compile. 17 years, as West Sioux head coach Mark Van Oort can tell you.

On Nov. 30, Van Oort — the Journal’s 2020 Wrestling Coach of the Year — reached that 300-win milestone when the Falcons swept the Ridge View Quad with a 58-18 win over Bishop Heelan, a 69-9 win over Alta/Aurelia, and a 66-12 drubbing over Ridge View.

In the weeks following that successful tournament, the Falcons have improved to 9-0 on the season after finishing with another team sweep at the Andes Central Dakota Christian Thunder Quad Duals this past Tuesday.

For Van Oort, every win just adds another mark to his already highly successful resume.

“It’s been a pretty incredible run,” Van Oort said. “It’s taken a lot of really good families and community support, and athletes that believe in the program and the process that we’ve put forward between myself and all the assistant coaches over the years. It’s been a tremendous amount of fun and something that I am really, really grateful for.”

With the start the Falcons are off to, it seems like Van Oort will have plenty to be grateful for at the end of the season too. Fresh off back-back fourth place finishes at the state tournament, West Sioux has plenty of firepower on this year’s roster, with six returning wrestlers who have experience wrestling at the state tournament.

One of those wrestlers, senior Cullen Koedam, finished third in the state last season at 138 pounds. Koedam bulked up over the offseason and is now the state’s No. 1 ranked wrestler at the 160 pound weight class.

Along with Koedam, the Falcons return 113-pound 2021 state runner up Braden Graff at 120, senior Cameron Clark at 132 pounds, senior Mikey Baker at 145, and 195-pound senior Carson Lynott, who finished third in state last season at 182.

West Sioux also returns senior Drayen Kraft at 138, who finished fourth at districts last season, but is a two-time state qualifier.

With those six coming back, Koedam is confident that the Falcons have the necessary experience to go deep in the postseason, and possibly win the team’s first ever traditional team state title.

“It creates leaders in the room,” Koedam said. “All six of those guys are leaders and are not just wrestling in the room and working in the room for themselves, but working to make the team better and push everybody in the room. That is what makes us so good, I think.”

The team has plenty to be excited about beyond their Big Six, too. Both Koedam and Van Oort mentioned Ty Kaskie as another athlete to watch, a junior who usually wrestles at 220 pounds, but is also about to bump up to 285 if needed.

Additionally, Van Oort mentioned 195-pounder Juan Topete, as well as 220 and 285 pounders Ashton McMillan and Keegan McMillan, as wrestlers he is excited to watch. At 106, sophomore Reid Persinger is a potential breakout candidate, while in the middle weights, West Sioux return Ty Kennedy at 152 pounds, Javier Mora at 170, and Seth Persinger at 160 pounds.

“Everywhere I look there is developing talent, and we still get a couple more months to work with all of these kids,” Van Oort said. “I tell you, I’m just really fortunate that I’ve got this stable full of thoroughbreds, I feel like, and they’re eager to learn and build on what they already know.”

One of the challenges that Van Oort has faced has been the late arrivals of several of the team’s top wrestlers, due to football season. With West Sioux football going deep into the football playoffs almost every year, Van Oort typically doesn’t have his lineup at full strength until late in the season.

Van Oort gives credit to Falcons’ football coach Ryan Schwiesow for helping to create a competitive culture at the school; one where when football season is over, Van Oort knows that the players will be ready for wrestling season.

“I know where Coach Schwiesow is going to have those guys,” Van Oort said. “If you go to school at West Sioux, you learn how to compete and you love to compete. We preach that a lot, so these guys come in, not many of them want to take time off. They just want to get right back into the competition.”

The Falcons have plenty of talent on the mat, and a coach that has experienced lots of success over his long career. For his wrestlers, it was a special moment when they got to be the ones to give Van Oort a milestone victory.

“It's pretty meaningful,” Koedam said. “He helps all of us get to our goals and puts us in front of his goals. 300 is a big number, but I think he’s got a lot more in him. He puts all of our goals first, so it's good to see him reach some of the goals in his life.”

There is a lot of time left in the season, and much left to accomplish for the Falcons. With the system they have in place, the chance to bring home a championship trophy doesn't seem all that far-fetched.

“If we can just continue to work hard up until the state tournament, I think we can realistically win the state title,” Koedam said.

West Sioux wrestled on Saturday at the Bob Roethler Invitational. For full coverage, go to Siouxcityjournal.com.

