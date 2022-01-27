"It's just amazing:" In dominant performance, seven Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestlers win MRAC titles

SIOUX CITY– This team is special.

On Thursday night at Long Lines Family Rec Center, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team took another big step toward its goal of winning a team state dual title, as the Warriors cemented their position as the best team on the mat at the Missouri River Activities Conference (MRAC) Tournament.

The Warriors dominated the evening, taking the first place trophy with a team score of 290.5, while Bishop Heelan finished a distant second with 186 team points.

The Warriors sent 13 wrestlers to the conference championships out of 14 total classes, and walked away with seven MRAC titles on the night.

The only title match without an SB-L presence was in the 220 pound bracket. Every other weight class, from 106 all the way up to heavyweight, had a Warrior battling for a championship.

“I think every team is special, this one maybe a little bit more special,” SB-L head coach Clint Koedam said. “Just because of the unique things that they’ve been able to do. Every conference tournament that we’ve been a part of since we’ve been in the MRAC, none of them have been easy wins.”

“It’s always been a really competitive team race, so the way the guys did today, it just gives me a little extra smile.”

One of the wins that brought a smile to coach Koedam's face came at 126 pounds, when freshman Bo Koedam, Clint's son, won the conference title with a win by pinfall at 2:50 over Jadyn Friedrichs of Sioux City East.

The win was yet another accomplishment in a big-time season for the younger Koedam, who has wrestled his way to a 34-5 record in his first year at the varsity level.

His older brother, Ty, also wrestled for a conference title, at 138 pounds.

"It's cool," Bo said. "It's a great experience to have. It's not often as a freshman that you get the chance to be in the finals, and end up winning it. I just feel like it's a great experience to have, and I'm very thankful for it."

The first conference championship match of the night featured SB-L’s Ethan Skoglund taking on Jaymeson VanderVelde of Council Bluffs Lincoln. After two periods, Skoglund had a 4-3 lead in the match, and then scored five more in the third for a 9-4 victory.

At 120 pounds, Sioux City East wrestler Nick Fehl pinned SB-L’s Cam Keokenchann to win the conference crown, the Black Raiders’ only title of the night.

SB-L managed to bounce back with Bo Koedam's title win at 126 and senior Noah Parmeleee's win at 132, when he took down Council Bluffs Lincoln sophomore Parker Herzog with a pin at 2:53.

The 138 pound title match was perhaps the most thrilling of the night, as Ty Koedam battled Bishop Heelan sophomore Sir Brandon Watts. Koedam erased a deficit to tie it at 6-6 with a takedown, but Watts took the lead back with an escape, and ultimately captured the win.

The win was Watts' revenge for when Koedam pinned him back on Jan. 13 in a 57-11 SB-L win at the Heelan Triangular.

“I’d been looking forward to (the match) all week,” Watts said. “Last time, I lost to him in OT, and I was just hyped for this match today.”

The 138 pound match was exciting for Bo Koedam as well, despite the fact that his older brother took the loss.

"He still pushed through," Bo said. "That last moment, when he had the last shot and had to go to that headlock, that was probably the most exciting moment for me. Either he was going to get it or he wasn't, but it was a great moment either way."

After SB-L wins at 145, 152, and 160, as Hunter Steffans, Zander Ernst, and Zayvion Ellington all captured MRAC titles, Heelan got its second win at 170 pounds.

No. 1 ranked Ethan DeLeon went up against SB-L’s Tyler Schenkelberg, and came away with an 8-1 win.

The Warriors went back on top at 182 pounds when junior Garrett McHugh beat Antonio Medina of Sioux City West by fall at 0:57, and earned their seventh and final title of the night when Kaden Dillavou beat Council Bluffs Lincoln senior Gabe Daniels, 1-0, in the 285 pound finals.

For coach Koedam, Thursday's big showing was something to be proud of, as the Warriors’ victory returns the conference title to its longtime home in Sergeant Bluff.

Prior to Le Mars’ MRAC tournament win last season, SB-L had captured each of the previous five conference championships.

"It's been something that our kids have really enjoyed to be a part of," coach Koedam said. "This year, they just took care of business in a great way. We're always talking about wrestling like champions, preparing like champions, presenting ourselves in body language like champions."

"I really feel they bought into that today, and every single math was all about getting the pin, and taking that step to the semis and so on."

Le Mars, who won the MRAC team title last year, saw two of its wrestlers earn conference championships, as Bulldogs’ sophomore Camden Feuerhelm beat SB-L’s Reece Clausen by fall at 1:53.

Minutes later, sophomore Ayden Hoag won the 220 pound title for the Bulldogs when he pinned Lincoln junior Warren Summers by fall at 3:19.

Bishop Heelan was the team runner-up with 186 total points, while Le Mars finished fourth in the team standings with 141 points, just 1.5 back of third-place finisher Lincoln, at 142.5.

Sioux City East, West, and North took fifth, sixth, and seventh, with 113, 84, and 35 team points, respectively, while Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson finished eighth overall with 22 points.

There were plenty of smiles on the faces of the Warriors after the match was over. Bringing the conference championship back home is a big accomplishment, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

“This is another step toward our ultimate goal of state duals as a team,” Clint Koedam said. “It’s our last opportunity to do something in the regular season as a team. So the guys were really pumped on making improvements from last year in winning the MRAC title, which every kid likes to do.”

In addition to their team's many wins, both Clint and Bo Koedam were happy with the team's supportive attitude throughout the night.

During every championship match, a crowd of Warriors, both varsity and JV, crowded near the edges of the mat, yelling in support of their teammates.

"It's just amazing," Bo said. "When I'm wrestling, I llok over to my coaches and I see 14, 15, 16, 20 guys there, and it motivates me. If these people believe in me, and they're cheering for me, I've got to give it my all. It pushes me during that match, knowing I have a team like this behind me."

SB-L will wrestle next on Feb. 5, in the Class 2A, Section 11 Tournament.

