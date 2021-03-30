JOURNAL WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel cements legacy in program

Gaukel knew it was his job to set a great example for the juniors, sophomores, freshmen, and so on down the enrollment chain.

“They are the future of where we’re going to go,” Gaukel said. “I tried to be the best that I could be both on the mat and off the mat, to bring more success to them and Coach (Clint) Koedam’s program.”

Gaukel’s career was a memorable one at SB-L. Along with the state title and three runner-up bids, Gaukel won 200 out of 212 matches. He was the top-seed in this year’s tournament, and went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at his weight class.

Earlier in the fall, Gaukel announced his commitment to wrestle at Iowa State.

With that all said, does Gaukel consider himself to be one of the greatest in Warriors wrestling history?

“That’s a tough question,” Gaukel said. “I try to think of myself when I’m preparing for a match or a tournament as the best guy in the weight class. I would say I ended up being the best version of myself, especially at that tournament.”

Before the decisive match

You would think someone going into a championship match — especially as a senior — had pressure, nerves and uneasiness.