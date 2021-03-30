JOURNAL WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel cements legacy in program

SERGEANT BLUFF — Jack Gaukel’s dream came true after his final match of the 2020-21 wrestling season.
Growing up, every aspiring wrestler at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community Schools looked up to Colton McCrystal, who eventually won a state championship as a Warrior in high school.
Gaukel wanted the same thing for himself, and spent his wrestling career chasing the same type of accolades that he wanted for himself.
Gaukel, an SB-L senior, spent four years chasing for the state championship that McCrystal earned in 2012 and 2013.
Gaukel finally got that state title in February. The Warriors 152-pound senior is the 2020-21 Journal Wrestler of the Year.
After three years of being the state runner-up in his weight class, Gaukel persevered and won this year’s 152-pound division with a 10-2 major decision win over Winterset’s Tyler Brown on Feb. 20 inside Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
“The biggest thought that went through my head (during the season) was putting a stamp on my career,” Gaukel said. “I tried to find ways to elevate my game and to build towards college next year. I also wanted to make sure that we were focused on February and finding out how to get it done. I wanted to put an exclamation point on the career that I’ve had.”
Gaukel saw what McCrystal was all about when he was a high schooler earlier during the decade. McCrystal’s record was 193-8, and he wrestled in four state championship matches.
Then, McCrystal went to wrestle at Nebraska, where he was a two-time NCAA Championships qualifier.
McCrystal was willing to talk to the younger wrestlers, and he showed what it took to be a role model.
Gaukel revered at McCrystal’s accomplishments, and remembered seeing McCrystal be a role model.
Gaukel just wanted to be like McCrystal.
The current Warriors senior is certainly mindful of serving as a role model for those younger than him.
“That’s something not a lot of people get to do,” Gaukel said. “Not a lot of people can say they wrestled in four state title matches or win two. I think it’s something that I definitely chased after. I think me and Colton would agree that we would love to see somebody come along and do better than we did. I believe that we have some of the best kids at SB-L, both on and off the mat.”
The thought of being a role model was on Gaukel’s on a daily basis — especially when wrestling was in-season — to be a role model on top of what Gaukel wanted to accomplish on the mat.
Gaukel knew it was his job to set a great example for the juniors, sophomores, freshmen, and so on down the enrollment chain.
“They are the future of where we’re going to go,” Gaukel said. “I tried to be the best that I could be both on the mat and off the mat, to bring more success to them and Coach (Clint) Koedam’s program.”
Gaukel’s career was a memorable one at SB-L. Along with the state title and three runner-up bids, Gaukel won 200 out of 212 matches. He was the top-seed in this year’s tournament, and went wire-to-wire as the No. 1-ranked wrestler in Class 2A at his weight class.
Earlier in the fall, Gaukel announced his commitment to wrestle at Iowa State.
With that all said, does Gaukel consider himself to be one of the greatest in Warriors wrestling history?
“That’s a tough question,” Gaukel said. “I try to think of myself when I’m preparing for a match or a tournament as the best guy in the weight class. I would say I ended up being the best version of myself, especially at that tournament.”
Before the decisive match
You would think someone going into a championship match — especially as a senior — had pressure, nerves and uneasiness.
Gaukel had none of that going into his match with Brown.
Gaukel had beaten Brown in the 2019 tournament during the semifinals, but even more importantly, Gaukel had a strategy throughout his senior year that was working.
Gaukel stayed within himself and wrestled at his style.
Gaukel took a step back and noticed that maybe he was wrestling a little too conservatively in past title matches.
When Gaukel put points on the board early during his senior season, he was hard to stop.
“Offense was something I was definitely making a point of,” Gaukel said. “I would get a little bit conservative and that’s what hurt me, especially once we got to the state tournament. I think I was the most relaxed I’ve ever been for a finals match. In previous years, I was really wound up and amped up. I carried that all day. For whatever reason, I was very at peace and calm throughout the day.
“It was just the mindset of going out there and wrestling,” Gaukel said. “I think we just focused on wrestling a match.”