JOURNAL WRESTLING COACH OF THE YEAR: Evan Bohnet embraces South Sioux girls program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Evan Bohnet knew the success en route to back-to-back state championships wasn’t going to come overnight.

He knew it was going to have to start three seasons ago, and the South Sioux City High School girls wrestling coach ended up being right.

The Cardinals girls wrestling team first won the non-sanctioned girls wrestling state championship, and then they followed it up with the first ever NSAA all-class team state championship in Omaha.

Six of the seven girls came home with a medal, including first-place medals from Selena Zamora and Yohaly Quinones.

With the success the Cardinals have had the last two years, for the second straight wrestling season, Bohnet is The Journal’s Wrestling Coach of the Year.

“This right here, was different,” said Bohnet back in February. “It’s just an overwhelming flood of emotions. We really focused on the basics over and over and over again. It challenged me as a coach of what we needed and I wasn’t in the habit of doing that (when I coached the boys).”

Bohnet was in his first full season coaching the girls team after being the boys coach the last few years. He worked with the girls who came out to wrestle the previous three seasons, before the NSAA made the sport official over the spring.

Bohnet humbly said that the process three years ago didn’t start with him.

“It's not an overnight thing and it's not a one-person thing,” Bohnet said. “There's so many different levels of support to get to this level. So I'm just so thankful that we have those supports here.”

There were two wrestlers who were interested in trying the sport and Bohnet was eager to coach those girls who wanted to see what wrestling was all about.

He was coaching the boys at the time, but he took it on himself to start a girls program.

In that first season, the Cardinals took a while to win a match, but Bohnet saw that the process was working. Those two ladies were getting better, and it was a gradual build.

It was a build-up to the first championship, and then there was a change that Bohnet had to embrace.

This year, Bohnet was asked to just coach the girls’ program.

He knew coaching girls were different than boys, but wrestling was wrestling. He was thankful he had that experience to prepare him for the 2021-22 season.

“I have three girls at home, I have a 14-year-old and a two-year-old and a brand new baby, and it's amazing just what a high school girl, they have their own thoughts and personalities that I need to learn to appreciate sometimes.”

He wanted to build a connection with his team, knowing it would help the team become stronger.

On bus rides to and from tournaments, the Cardinals coach asked the girls how they felt about how the team was doing and how Bohnet could get better.

One of their most popular answers was that Bohnet was an intense coach, and Bohnet admitted he can act that way at times.

There was a reason for that.

“If you can make it through that first week with me and understand I'm intense, but man, I care about each one of those girls, I love each one of those girls, they are just remarkable young ladies, I'm intense because I care about them,” Bohnet said. “I'm hard on them because I care about them. I had to change some things because how girls wrestle is just a little bit different than boys, but I didn't have to change anything because they were girls.”

