Local wrestlers set to compete in Night of Conflict

SIOUX CITY — For the second consecutive year, the appetizer to the Iowa high school wrestling season will take place in Sioux City. It’s time once again for the Night of Conflict.

This year's event, organized by IAwrestle, will take place at Long Lines Arena, and will feature some of the state’s top wrestling talent.

On the girls side, two 2020 state champions will be at the event, in Charles City’s Lily Luft and Naomi Simon of Decorah, while four girls from Northwest Iowa will also attend, in Ridge View’s Jolynn Tiefenthaler and Tatum Shepard, along with Spencer’s Morgan Griffin and Paris Dean.

There will also be four boys making the trek from the Siouxland area, with the West Sioux trio of Mikey Baker, Braden Graff, and Cam Clark scheduled to attend, along with Ty Koebem of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“This kind of represents the season being just around the corner,” West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. “We’re always excited to see our guys be able to compete in an event like this. IAwrestle has really done an awesome job of trying to foster an opportunity for kids, and to do that right here in Northwest Iowa is pretty awesome. For us to have three competitors makes it that much sweeter.”

Graff finished second in Class 1A last season at 113 pounds, and will wrestle against defending 120 pound Class 2A champion McKinley Robbins of Greene County.

“He wants to use this event to try to catapult his season and get it off to a good start,” Van Oort said. “He was undefeated going into the state tournament, and we’re familiar with McKinley Robbins. We wrestled him at the state freestyle this past year. It may be a little bit of a grudge match here, but an opportunity for (Graff) to see what kind of gains he has made throughout the course of the year.”

Baker, a junior who finished fourth in Class 1A last season at 132 pounds, will wrestle Indianola’s Ryder Downey, who took fourth in state at 132 pounds in Class 3A.

The matchup between the two state place-winners will take place at 145 pounds.

“Mikey continues to grow, and I’ll tell you what, I think he is really looking to build on the success he had this past summer,” Van Oort said. “He was an All-American in Greco at Fargo, which is something that had been a dream of his. Now that he kind of has that goal out of the way, he’ll look to add to his list of goals that he is trying to complete, and that is trying to put himself in position to win a state title.”

The other two Siouxland boys wrestlers will battle each other, in Cam Clark and Ty Koedam. of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“These two have never wrestled before,” Van Oort said. “Cam might be a little undersized in the match, but he is looking to just got out and wrestle a good local opponent, and an opportunity to get out on the mat and see where he is at heading into the season.

Saturday will be Clark’s first time wrestling at the Night of Conflict. He finished fourth this past season in Class 1A at 126 pounds, while Koedam finished off the medal stand in Class 2A.

“I think Ty has worked really hard in the offseason,” SB-L coach Clint Koedam said. “One of the things he told me is ,‘I’m looking forward to showing people that my high school state tournament was not me.’ He’s a pretty motivated young man, and he wants to do well.”

While the results of the Night of Conflict are important for the wrestlers involved, the most important thing is that it means wrestling season is nearly here.

The appetizer is being served this weekend. The entrée isn't too far behind.

“Last year I felt like it was the thing that kind of sparked our community, like ‘Ok, wrestling is not that far away now.’" Coach Koedam said. "We’re Oct. 2, wrestling begins Nov. 14 or something like that. We’re six weeks away from the start of that season, and I think we’ll have that spark again.”

“The cool thing is that there will be people tailgating and people having fun outside. We never get to do that for wrestling.”

The Night of Conflict begins at 4:30 p.m. with the girls event. The boys events will start at 6:30 p.m.

