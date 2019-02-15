OMAHA | The way South Sioux City wrestling coach Evan Bohnet figures it, Peyton Martinez has learned a few lessons in his state wrestling debut.
Martinez slipped to the consolation bracket after he was pinned in 1:33 by Lincoln East’s Nathan Rizek during Friday night’s Class A 120-pound semifinal match at the CHI Health Center. Rizek will take a 42-8 record into Saturday’s title bout against Jakason Burks (57-0) of Omaha Burke.
“Peyton did some good things,” said Bohnet. “He got on (Rizek’s) legs, but he couldn’t always finish shots. If he would have been able to finish his shots, it would have been a different match. The strength difference was noticeable. He’s a freshman, but he’ll get stronger, he’ll get bigger and he’ll get better because of it.”
Martinez will take a 24-7 record into a fourth-round consolation match Saturday against Rylie Steele (34-15) of Kearney. A win will put Martinez into the third-place match while a loss will have him wrestling for fifth place.
“Peyton wanted to be in the finals, but that’s not going to happen,” Bohnet. “What can he do about it? He can sulk about it and feel sorry for himself or show that he’s the third-best 120-pound wrestler in the state. After talking to him, I saw it in his eyes. He’s not going to be happy with just placing. He wants a high medal. He’ll come in ready to wrestle.”
Luis Quezada, a three-time state qualifier, kept his state tournament dream alive at 220 with a fall in 23 seconds over Omaha West’s Quincy Hogan. At the time, it was Quezada’s second win in three state tournament matches.
Quezada improved his season record to 30-7 with a fall in 2:08 over Michael Cisneros of Lincoln Pius X. Quezada needs one more win to advance to the third place match.
South Sioux City senior Axel Hernandez ended a 21-18 season when he went 1-1 in Friday’s consolation round. Hernandez’s lone win was a 7-1 first-round decision over Norfolk’s Kaleb Van Driel.
The Cardinals’ Jacob Ngeleka won his first-round consolation match at 285, 4-3 over Lincoln East’s Ge’Auvieon Crayton. Ngeleka ended a 27-15 season when he was pinned in 2:31 by Omaha Burke’s Deangelo Stapleton.
The lone Cardinal to lose in the first round of consolation play was Adan Curiel (170). Curiel ended a 21-12 season when he was pinned in 3:48 by Elkhorn South’s Henry Thomsen.
Juan Vergara, a senior from Wayne, went 2-0 in Class B consolation action Friday. Vergara will take a 41-2 record into a fourth-round consolation match against Hastings’ Mason Brumbaugh (42-8) and a win will take him to the third-place bout.
Vergara’s two teammates, Reece Jaqua (120) and Cameron Muhs (126) combined for 3-2 consolation record on Friday. Both were eliminated.
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Ethan Koch bounced back from Thursday’s Class C quarterfinal loss at 152 pounds to win a pair of consolation matches on Friday. Koch (21-5) eliminated Wakefield-Allen’s Isaac Verzani with a 3-1 decision and with a win Saturday against Battle Creek’s Ty Heimes (49-4) will be wrestling for third place.
Koch’s teammate, Turner Korth, was eliminated after going 1-1 in consolation play at 145.