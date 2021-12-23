METRO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Bishop Heelan's McGowan eager to make it back to state

SIOUX CITY — Jake McGowan has wrestled on the big stage before. Now, after a two-year absence, he is determined to get back there once again.

This week, McGowan is the Journal’s Metro Athlete of the Week.

McGowan, a senior at Bishop Heelan High School, made it to the state wrestling tournament as a freshman in 2019, but failed to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena in his sophomore and junior seasons.

In each of the past two years, the wrestler that beat McGowan to clinch a spot at state, was a wrestler that he had previously beaten. As he put it, he just wasn’t able to step up when it mattered most.

“I’d say that sophomore and junior year, the nerves definitely got to me,” McGowan said. “Obviously I’d like to have those matches back, but I can’t and I’ve got to move forward from there.”

According to Bishop Heelan coach Jordan Langley, the issues that have caused McGowan to fall short the past two seasons have been more mental than physical.

After you fall short once, it’s easy to get inside your own head.

“I think a little bit of it has just been a roadblock,” Langley said. “Just a mental roadblock, where he doesn’t think or doesn’t feel that he deserves to be there. We’ve really stuck to being confident with him, and reminding him that he does actually deserve to be at the state tournament.”

McGowan has gotten off to a strong start this season in his quest toward his second tourney appearance, with a pin victory over Daniel Torres of Sioux City East, one minute into their match last Thursday. He followed that up with a 45-second victory by fall over Denver’s Gavin McLaughlin at the Battle of Waterloo on Friday.

McGowan dropped his next two matches on the day by close margins, losing to Drew Burds of Western Dubuque, 6-4, and falling to Ryan Ott of Iowa City High, 7-5.

The event was the final competition for the Crusaders before the holiday break, and gave McGowan and his teammates one last tuneup before they begin the sprint toward the postseason.

Once the season restarts in January, there will be one month to go until state sectionals.

Back in 2019, McGowan learned a simple lesson when he wrestled at state.

Don’t look up.

The atmosphere and sheer size of Wells Fargo Arena can be overwhelming, if you aren’t ready for it.

“You’re in a big arena, and Wells Fargo holds a lot of people,” McGowan said. “The first thing I did was look up, and I got really stressed out.”

McGowan’s experience at The Well didn’t last long, as he lost both of his matches and didn’t score a point. With that tough outcome, McGowan gained a bit of perspective, and it made him realize that the state of Iowa has a lot of wrestling talent within its borders.

“I thought I was pretty good, coming in and qualifying for state,” McGowan said. “I’m a state qualifier, and then going and getting my butt whupped at Wells Fargo wasn’t a fun experience. I got a lot of perspective there, and it really humbled me.”

“Not getting back there the past two years has been really bitter and I want to definitely change course with that this year.”

For McGowan, the past two postseasons are a powerful motivator as he heads into his senior year. Over the spring and summer, he made sure he did the work necessary to set himself up for a postseason run.

“I spent a lot of time in the wrestling room this offseason, and in the weight room, and making sure I was fine-tuning everything I could,” McGowan said. “Just getting experience at out of season tournaments and big tournaments, and just making sure that when the lights shine the brightest, I can perform to the best of my ability.”

As one of four seniors on the the roster, McGowan has also taken over a role as a Crusaders’ team leader. Both on and off the mat, McGowan tries to help steer his younger teammates in the right direction.

“I think my biggest contribution can be stuff off the mat,” McGowan said. “We go to a private school, we’ve got a pretty tough curriculum, and I’ve got to make sure I’m staying on top of those kids, and making sure they get help when they need help. I always tell them that the classes they are taking, I’ve probably taken before, and I can tutor and help them with it.”

Grades are a big deal for McGowan, and he’s going to have to keep them up to get where he wants to go. Wells Fargo Arena isn’t the only place he is working towards.

Next year, McGowan hopes to pursue an academic career at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. As a wrestler, the Naval Academy feels like a good fit for McGowan.

“Dan Gable said that once you’ve wrestled, everything else in life is easy,” McGowan said. “I believe that is true, and I think it is a very tough academic atmosphere there. There are no slouches out there, so the discipline that you need in wrestling applies to all life, and it is definitely going to apply there.”

Before he hits the books in Annapolis though, McGowan has plenty left to accomplish here in Sioux City. There are 56 days left until the start of the Iowa state wrestling tournament, and when they are over, McGowan hopes to be on the mat at Wells Fargo Arena, with a few wins under his belt and maybe a medal hanging from his neck.

“Placing would mean a lot,” McGowan said. “Wrestling has been pretty prominent, between my dad and brother and I. Getting a medal at Wells Fargo would be awesome.”

Honorable mention

Nick Hinkel, Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys basketball: The Warriors junior hit a game-winning 3-pointer on Saturday at The Arena Invitational.

Cole Ritchie, East boys basketball: Ritchie leads the MRAC and the Black Raiders with 59 rebounds.

