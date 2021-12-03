METRO WRESTLING: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Sioux City East

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team defeated East 75-6 in a double dual hosted by the Warriors on Thursday night.

The Warriors recorded 10 pins during the dual. Among those who recorded a win by fall were Ty Koedam at 138 pounds, Hunter Steffans at 145, Ty Schenkelberg at 170 and Garrett McHugh at 182.

Warriors 152-pounder Zander Ernst defeated Jose Sanchez by way of an 18-2 technical fall.

East 220-pounder Chris Sanford pinned Damian Emery in 80 seconds.

SB-L also beat Council Bluffs Jefferson in a 96-0 dual victory.

There were five matches held and all five ended early in pins. Ayden McRoberts (120), Bo Koedam (126), Ty Koedam (126), Schenkelberg and Gage Hoffman all had wins by fall.

East then turned around and defeated Council Bluffs Jefferson, 66-12.

Elijah Boland (120), Jadyn Friedrichs (126), Vincent Pomerson (137) and Paxton McCaslen (170) all pinned their opponents.

North tops West

North 126-pounder Cayden Vollmer pinned Blake Hansen in 26 seconds in the final match of the night to earn the 42-36 win over the Wolverines.

The Stars won the last three matches to clinch it. Alex Soldati and Cristian Cruz also pinned their opponents, both in under 2 minutes.

West won four matches in the middle of the dual. Hunter McHugh (1700, Antonio Medina (182) and Julio Santos (195) recorded pins.

Heelan splits double dual

The Bishop Heelan squad won one out of two duals.

The Crusaders beat Le Mars 48-33, but lost to Abraham Lincoln with a 42-36 result.

In the win against the Bulldogs, the Crusaders recorded three straight pins that gave them key momentum.

Naeron Bisse pinned Aiden Kramer at 285 pounds in 4:48 then James Cleary pinned Kaleb Breuer in 45 seconds.

At 106, Max Lamson pinned Brock Hessenius in 65 seconds.

Sir Brandon Watts at 138 and Jake McGowan at 145 also recorded pins early in the dual.

Le Mars also posted a split by beating the Yellowjackets 43-36.

The Bulldogs won six straight matches early in the dual.

Five wins came in pins. Dylan DeRocher (152), Alex Allen (160), Evan Jalas (170), Camden Feuerhelm (182) and Ayden Hoag (220) were the four Bulldogs who had those pins.

