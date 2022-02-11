MOC-Floyd Valley's Josiah Bundt eyeing a state bid in wrestling

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — This Saturday will be the biggest day yet in Josiah Bundt’s high school wrestling career. Should he do well though, a much bigger day will come soon.

This past week, the MOC-Floyd Valley senior finally broke through to the district tournament, with a pinfall victory over Victor Bird of Bishop Heelan in the 195 pound finals of the Class 2A, Sectional 11 tournament in Sergeant Bluff.

Before 2022, sectionals had always been where Bundt's season ended.

He placed third at the tournament as a junior, fourth as a sophomore, and fifth his freshman year. But last week, he walked away as a sectional champion and has a chance this weekend to punch his ticket to state for the very first time.

The MOC-Floyd Valley crowd gave Bundt a standing ovation after his winning pin over Bird, and Bundt responded with an appreciative wave. It was a moment that Bundt has been waiting for for a long time, and kept alive a season that has been his best, by far.

Bundt comes into the district tournament with a 31-9 overall record, a No. 9 state ranking, and an increased passion for the sport that has him shooting for the moon.

Before recently, Bundt said, his goals weren’t quite as high as they are now.

“I’d say last year, it was probably just a goal to make it past sectionals, years before it was just having fun wrestling,” Bundt said. “I didn’t have the same goals then. This year, the goals are pretty high. Place high at state would be my number one goal.”

Bundt is a standout on the football field, too. This past season, he tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks, while tying for second with 38.5 total tackles.

He also competed for the Dutch last year at the state track and field meet, running in the 110 meter hurdles and 4x110 shuttle hurdles, while placing 16th overall with a throw of 138-10 in the Class 3A discus finals.

MOC-Floyd Valley wrestling coach Preston Hoebelheinrich said all that experience in other sports has helped Bundt take his work in the wrestling room to a whole new level.

“This kid does every single sport that we offer. It’s unreal,” Hoebelheinrich said. “He knows that and he loves wrestling, and he loves to do other sports and be involved as well. He puts in the extra work, he’s in all these other sports, but he still finds the time to go above and beyond in the sport of wrestling.”

“That’s why this whole qualifying for districts and hopefully qualifying for the state tournament for him is so important. Because the kid has put in the work, and he deserves it, he really does.”

While his work ethic leaves his coach in awe, Bundt says it wasn’t until he became an upperclassman that he truly learned to love the sport of wrestling.

But now, after all the work he has put in at camps, the weight lifting sessions, and practices, Bundt is fully locked in.

“Until the last two years, I don’t think I had the same goals,” Bundt said. “Growing into the sport, really learning to love it, the team. I love the team atmosphere of wrestling, it’s amazing. Just growing to love the sport more and each year. It’s pretty awesome.”

Hoebelheinrich has noticed a difference in Bundt's intensity this year. Bundt still worked hard in the wrestling room in seasons past, but as a senior, he has brought his game to a whole new level.

Instead of just wrestling anybody in practice, Bundt seeks out teammates who can challenge him on the mat. According to Hoebelheinrich, Bundt’s matchups against 152 pounder Sterling Haack in practice are a sight to behold.

“This is the stuff I love in the wrestling room, you get two guys that are brawling, back and forth just beating the tar out of each other,” Hoebelheinrich said. “They’re going at it, they’re pushing each other, giving each other hugs, and saying ‘hey, thanks for pushing me today.’

“He is choosing to do those things, and that is why it’s paying off.”

Bundt's path to the state tournament won’t be easy. His first matchup on Saturday will be against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock sophomore Trevor Dieren, who has 23 wins on the season. Should he win that, a likely matchup awaits against senior Gabe Terwee of West Lyon, the No. 5 ranked 195 pound wrestler in Class 2A.

It’s going to be a pressure-packed experience for Bundt, with higher stakes than he has ever experienced before.

"There is definitely a higher intensity,” Bundt said. “I mean, you lose, you’re done, and it’s the four best guys from your area fighting to go to state. It’s tough competition, and it's going to be a lot of work. I’m excited.”

Bundt has been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time, and the emotions ran high after his long awaited sectionals victory this past Saturday. But he has higher goals than just making it to districts.

He wants to finally wrestle at Wells Fargo Arena, compete against the very best that the state has to offer, and stand on the podium next Saturday night.

“This is kind of his time, but at the same time, I know what he wrote down for his goals,” Hoebelheinrich said. “When he came off the mat, I told him ‘Josiah, you wrestled very good, but we’re not done yet. We’ve still got work to do."

MOC-Floyd Valley will wrestle at Sioux Center High School on Saturday at the Class 2A, District 6 Tournament. The Top 2 finishers in each weight class will advance to the state tournament next week in Des Moines.

