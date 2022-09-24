Night of Conflict returns to Sioux City on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — While it may be fall, the Long Lines Family Rec Center will be a hot spot for wrestling fans on Saturday.

IAWrestle is bringing back Night of Conflict on Saturday night downtown, with action starting at 6 p.m.

The card entails several matches between some of the top-ranked male and female wrestlers in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.

On the boys’ card, there are two matches that will have head-to-head matches between No. 1 wrestlers. One of them includes a metro wrestler.

Bishop Heelan senior Ethan DeLeon will be facing Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia.

DeLeon had a wrist injury around this time last season, and wasn’t able to start off his junior season the way he wanted to.

DeLeon did make it to the Class 2A 170-pound title match, but lost to Atlantic’s Kadin Stutzman in the title match.

IAWrestle founder Tony Hager said that the match between DeLeon and Reisz will be one to circle on the boys’ card.

“I think Ethan is an unknown on the eastern side of the state,” Hager said. “While he is known up here, it’ll be a great opportunity for him to compete on a big stage. This is why we have these types of events. It gets some eyeballs on him from college coaches, and this is a perfect type of example for extra publicity.”

DeLeon isn’t the only metro boys wrestler competing on the Arena Sports Academy-sponsored mat downtown on Saturday.

Ty Koedam, who has a No. 1 ranking by IAWrestle, will grapple against No. 2 Jace Anderson of Ankeny.

Koedam won in the final seconds of his match in last year’s Night of Conflict, and he put on a show.

Hager expects the same out of the Warriors senior.

“He understands how important this is to the community,” Hager said. “He embraces that.”

Bo Koedam, who is seeded third, will face No. 3-seeded Blake Allen of Underwood.

The Warriors will also be hosting a fundraiser at 3 p.m. in the parking lot.

On the girls’ card, there are five matches that will involve local wrestlers. Two of them have No. 1 seeds.

One of them is South Sioux City’s Yohaly Quinones. Quinones won by default back in the 152-pound championship match back last winter because of an injury over Makayla Pate over McCook.

Quinones will be wrestling Skylar Slade of Southeast Polk.

Then, Spencer’s Olivia Huckfelt will wrestle against Creston’s Savannah Sistad.

Huckfelt won the 285-pound title on Jan. 22, as she pinned Humboldt sophomore Rylee Coyle in 2 minutes, 35 seconds. Huckfelt trailed 2-1 when she pinned Coyle.

The other three ladies wrestlers are Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd, SB-L’s Kendra Berglund and Spencer’s Kaylee Nachtigal.

Nachtigal was a late addition to the card.

“I’m overjoyed with the girls card we have,” Hager said. “Easily the best card that we’ve had. This is a good opportunity for the local girls to show others that this is a big deal and you can have part of the spotlight.”