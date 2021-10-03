NIGHT OF CONFLICT: Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ty Koedam wins with late takedown

SIOUX CITY — Ty Koedam made his move late match Saturday night at the Night of Conflict, and it paid off.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestler converted a takedown with 15 seconds left in his match against West Sioux's Cam Clark, and Koedam beat Clark 5-4.

The match was one of a handful among local wrestlers at the regional exhibition at Long Lines Family Center in downtown Sioux City.

Koedam went 39-10 as a sophomore last season, and he was ranked sixth.

Clark, meanwhile, was one of three Falcons wrestlers to compete in the boys division.

Falcons senior Braden Graff defeated Greene County's McKinley Robbins in a 3-1 match, two matches after the Koedam/Clark battle.

Graff recorded an early takedown early in the first period, and didn't let Robbins make an impactful move for the rest of the match.

Graff was Class 2A runner-up last season at 113 pounds in Class 1A. His record last season was 45-1.

Mikey Baker was the final Falcons wrestler who competed on Saturday. Baker lost to Indianola's Ryder Downey. Downey beat Baker, 7-1.

Downey led 5-0 in the second period, and Baker scored his lone point on an escape during the third period.

Girls Night of Conflict

Spencer’s Olivia Huckfelt pinned her opponent against a last-minute opponent, and she did so with 30 seconds left to go in the match against Savannah Slstad.

Ridge View’s Jolynn Tiefenthaler scored two early points against East Sac’s Olivia Villegas, and she added three points in the second period.

Villegas made a late move with about 55 seconds left on a reversal, but Tiefenthaler responded with a move of her own with less than 30 seconds left.

Tiefenthaler beat Villegas 9-4.

Morgan Griffin of Spencer pinned Regan Galloway on a first-period cradle, and it happened with 38 seconds left.

Tigers 142-pounder Paris Dean pinned Waukon's Meridian Snitker in 1 minute, 9 seconds of the first period.

Ridge View’s Tatum Shepherd also won by fall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0