NSAA approves girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport for 2021-22; state hoops schedule released

“We should be able to seamlessly integrate the girls into the state meet,” Higdon said.

Girls wrestling will start with one class, but that could expand in the years to come.

“I think the numbers (of girls participating) will really explode,” said Sutherland superintendent Dan Keyser, District 4 board member.

While sanctioning girls wrestling, however, doesn’t guarantee a complete elimination of boys wrestling girls. Schools that do not offer girls wrestling will still be forced to have individual girls interested in wrestling to compete on the boys team.

Because of that, Lincoln Public Schools athletic director Kathi Wieskamp, a District 1 board member, said the hard work of recruiting girls into the sport is important at this point to ensure schools have enough participants to offer two wrestling teams.

“I don’t want to say, ‘It’s in now, we’re good,’’’ Wieskamp said.

The NSAA also revealed the schedule for the six-day combined boys and girls state basketball tournament in 2022.