NSAA to address grievances of deaf Gering wrestler Paul Ruff over state tourney accommodations

The first request was for a student advisory committee, which would include Ruff, to be established to review all policies related to students with disabilities.

The second was for the referee of the match to undergo sensitivity training in order to referee next year.

In an interview with the Star-Herald, Scott Ruff said Higdon seemed receptive to this request.

“He said it was a very good idea,” Scott Ruff said. “In fact, he said he, he’d be the first one to go through it. He said it was a no-brainer on their part. He said several times, ‘We have to do better.’ In regards to the referee, I think that’s probably doable so we have some sort of awareness so it doesn’t happen again.”

John Wyvill, executive director for the Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said he urged the Nebraska State Board of Education last week to make the training statewide.

“I think all school-sanctioned activities and extracurricular activities (could benefit from) cultural competency training and not just for students with disabilities,” Wyvill said. “The Department of Education and the NSAA are also addressing issues such as what happened in Norfolk where there was a racial slur uttered at a game.”