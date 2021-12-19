PREP ROUNDUP: West Sioux wrestling finishes third at EPJ Invitational

ELK POINT, S.D.-- The West Sioux High School wrestling team finished third overall in the team standings of the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies Invitational on Saturday, as the Falcons scored 174 points.

Canton took first place at 251, while Pierre Riggs finished one spot ahead of West Sioux, with a team score of 232.

Host team EP-J tied for seventh with a team score of 75, while Dakota Valley finished 13th.

Three West Sioux wrestlers won their weight class, starting with senior Braden Graff at 113 pounds. Graff improved to 18-0 on the season with a 9-4 decision over Kaden Holzbauer in the first place match.

Mikey Baker took the first place crown with a 13-10 win over Wagner's Riley Roberts in the 145 pound first place match, and Cullen Koedam brought home the third win of the day for the Falcons with a first place finish at 160 pounds.

Elsewhere for West Sioux, Cameron Clark finished second at 126 pounds, Drayven Kraft took fifth at 132, Zac Finzen placed fourth at 138 pounds, Ty Kennedy placed fifth at 152 pounds,

At the heavyweights, Ashton McMillan and Keegan McMillan both finished fourth at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.

For EP-J, junior Ben Swatek earned the 170 pound medal with a 5-2 first place match win over Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre Riggs.

Gavin Jacobs took second place at 182 pounds, and Lucas Hueser placed third at 145 pounds.

Battle of Waterloo

The Bishop Heelan High School wrestling team finished fourth in the Pool 7 bracket at the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament on Friday, as the Crusaders lost to Iowa City High in a dual meet, 44-33.

Three Heelan wrestlers finished with pins, including Sir Brandon Watts at 138, James Cleary at 170, and Shane Gries at 182 pounds. At 285 pounds, Naeron Bisse beat Iowa City's Dieme Lipanda by a 2-0 decision.

Heelan and City High both failed to advance to the championship bracket, as Western Dubuque advanced by claiming first place with a 63-15 decision over Denver.

In the PM session, Heelan finished seventh overall in the Frost-Shavers Bracket. The Crusaders lost to Indianola, 61-15, as only Watts, Jake McGowan, and Liam Cleary won their matches, and then lost to Wapsie Valley, 45-35.

Glenwood Invitational

The Sioux City North High School wrestling team placed fifth in the teams standings at the Glenwood Invitational on Saturday. The Stars scored 127 team points to finish one spot back of fourth-place Bellevue West.

Harlan Community and Glenwood finished 1-2 atop the standings, with Harlan at 224 points and Glenwood at 223. Sioux City West took eighth place, with 38 points.

Sioux City North junior Cristian Cruz took second place at 120 pounds for the Stars, , while Cayden Villmer placed third at 126.

In the 132 pound bracket, Caleb Cruz finished in fourth place, while Logan Williams and Cameron Sorensen both finished third, at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively.

AT 170, Riese David placed second overall. West junior Antonio Medina finished in second place at 182 pounds, while Julio Santos and and Luis Cota finished fourth at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Carroll Invitational

The Westwood High School wrestling team placed seventh overall at the Carroll Invitational on Saturday with 78 total points.

Jaxson Prichard was Westwood's top finisher, placing second overall at 106 pounds, while 120 pounder Jeremiah Berg finished in third place.

Collin Chapman, Derek Gilbert, and Tom Heilman all finished fifth at 126, 145, and 152, respectively, and Thorin Rodne placed fourth at 285 pounds.

Host team Carroll finished first overall with 209 total points.

Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament

Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished in second place on Saturday at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament, with a team score of 232.5. The score slotted the Warriors in behind team champion Jackson County, which racked up 269 points.

Further down in the team standings, West Lyon finished fifth at 125 points, while Sioux Center, Okoboji, and West Monona placed sixth, seventh, and eighth.

Central Lyon/GLR took 10th place in the tournament, while Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley placed 11th.

SB-L's Bo Koedam placed first overall at 126 pounds with a sudden victory over Kie Anderson of Jackson County while Noah Parmalee pinned Hayden Thompson of Algona to claim first place at 132 pounds.

At 145, Hunter Steffans took the crown with a win over Matt Peters of Lawton-Bronson. The Warriors also claimed victory at 152 pounds, with a win by Zander Ernst over Dylan Withers of Jackson County.

Zayvion Ellington finished second at 160 pounds, while Casey Pick of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley took second at 182. Gabe Terwee of West Lyon claimed first prize at 195, and teammate Easton Fleshman did the same at 285.

At 220 pounds, Le Mars sophomore Ayden Hoag defeated Logan Huckfelt of Spencer to earn the win.

