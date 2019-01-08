SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan split a couple of duals on Tuesday. The Crusaders defeated Treynor 50-25 and lost to Missouri Valley 37-33.
Heelan won five of the first six matches against Treynor to go up 29-4. Liam Cleary (152 pounds), Frank Vondrak (170), Colby Wilmesherr (182) and Colin Hubbel (195) all won by fall in that stretch and Luke Martin (160) won by tech fall.
After a Treynor win by forfeit at 220 pounds, Kobe Clayborne won by fall at 285 pounds for Heelan. Treynor won by decision at 106 pounds when Bryce Harpenau won by fall at 113 and Mitchel Olson won by a 10-4 decison.
Treynor got back-to-back wins when Brennan Todd closed out the dual for Heelan with a pin in the 50-25 victory.
Missouri Valley won three of the first four matches for an early 15-6 lead on Heelan. Vondrak had Heelan's win during that span with a pin. Wilmesherr won by fall and the Crusaders won by forfeit to go up 18-15 and Clayborne and Jacob McGowan (106) had back-to-back wins by decision.
Missouri Valley got a major decision win when Olson picked up a 9-5 decision for Heelan. But then Missouri Valley won three of the final four matches - two by fall and one by forfeit to get the 37-33 win.