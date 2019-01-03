SIOUX CITY — East won both of its duals on Thursday in a quad that features East, North, West and Heelan. East beat North 53-18 and defeated West 78-6.
In the dual with North, East won all but four of the matches. Coltyn Mann (182), Steven Huscher (220), Chase Olson (113) and Alex Kleider all won by fall and Rafe McClendon (126) won by tech fall.
For North, Izaiah Mercado (195) won by fall, E.J. McElmeel (160) won by tech fall and Logan Williams (106) won by major decision.
East won the first 13 matches against West and all 13 wins came by fall or forfeit. Dylan Harper (170), Dalton Dwyer (195), Huscher, Patrick Conley (285), Kaden Layne (106), Olson, Sean Heeney (120) and McClendon all won by fall.
West's Riliegh Belt won by fall at 160 pounds.
Bishop Heelan beat West 65-18. The Crusaders won seven of the first six matches by either fall or technical fall to jump out to a big lead. Colby Wilmesherr (182), Colin Hubbel (195), Brandon Karnes (285), Bryce Harpenau (113), Mitchel Olson (120) and Frank Vondrak (170) all won by fall and Jacob McGowan (106) won by tech fall.
For West, Belt won by fall at 152 pounds.
North beat Heelan 36-31. North had a 24-21 lead going into the final four matches when Brennah Todd won by major decision at 138 to put the Crusaders up and then Heelan got a win by forfeit. Tailer Dyas won by fall at 152 to put North behind by a point and then McElmeel got the pin at 160 pounds to give North the 36-31 win.
Chance Cruz (113) won by fall for North, Williams scored a tech fall and Nick Walters (120) won by a major decision.
For Heelan, Vondrak and Wilmesherr both won by fall.