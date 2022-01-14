PREP WRESTLING: East splits home triangular

SIOUX CITY — The East High School wrestling team took a split in two duals Thursday night at home, losing to Le Mars 57-24, but it beat the West Wolverines 48-24.

In the win over the Wolverines, the Black Raiders rattled off five straight match wins. Vincent Pomerson at 145 pounds, Jesus Sanchez at 152 and Paxton McCaslen at 170 all recorded pins over their crosstown opponents.

All three pinfalls came during the first period.

Wolverines big men Marcus Silvas (220) and Kaden Buss (285) ended the dual with pins. Silvas pinned Cameron Buchanan in 2 minutes, 44 seconds, then Buss did so over Mitchell Paronto in 37 seconds.

East took an early lead against Le Mars, with pins from Nick Fehl at 113, Jadyn Friedrichs at 126 in 49 seconds, then Vincent Pomerson recorded a 17-second pin at 138 pounds over Jaydon Palsma.

The Bulldogs beat the Black Raiders by winning the last eight matches of the match.

Seven of those eight victories were by pinfall.

Matthew Vondrak led the charge with a pin at 145 over Carson Postello in 2:37.

Ayden Hoag, ranked third at 220 pounds in Class 3A by IAWrestle, pinned Buchanan in 55 seconds.

Aiden Kramer followed suit at 285 with a 64-second pin over Paronto.

The Bulldogs also beat the Wolverines, 61-13. Hoag pinned Marcus Silvas in 25 seconds.

Alta-Aurelia quad

The home Warriors won two out of three duals on Thursday, beating East Sac (45-36), GTRA (42-30) but they lost to Kingsley-Pierson 54-30.

Aidan Schumacher (126), Isaiah Powers (145) and Kaden Stites (170) all pinned their opponents on the Alta-Aurelia side en route to the win.

Then, against GTRA, the Warriors won the last four matches to get the win. Zach Erpelding at 220 pounds pinned Clayton Schroeder in 2:48.

Kingsley-Pierson, however, won nine straight matches to beat the home Warriors. In that stretch, the Panthers rallied for three straight pins.

Tyler Orzechowski started it off with a 2:52 pin at 132 pounds. Damon Schmid (138) and Marshall Benson (145) also pinned their guys.

The Panthers won all three of their duals, as they also earned victories ove GTA (60-24) and East Sac 70-9.

West Lyon quad

The home Wildcats won both duals they competed in, beating MOC-Floyd Valley 53-24, then won 51-24 against Sioux Center.

The Wildcats’ four ranked wrestlers all won their matches.

Jackson Taylor, ranked ninth in 2A 170, had a bye against the Dutch, then pinned Sioux Center’s Parker DeWeerd in 56 seconds.

Emmit Fleshman is ranked 12th in 182, and he defeated Sioux Center’s Jacque Zomermaand in an 8-4 match. He also pinned Jesus Ramirez in 1:50.

Gabe TerWee is fourth at 195 pounds in Class 2A, and the Wildcats senior competed in just one match. He faced Zach Rozeboom, and TerWee won with a 3:48 pin.

Rozeboom is ranked ninth at 195.

Easton Fleshman is ranked No. 1 at 285 pounds. He ended the night with a close 2-1 win over Ethan Hooyer. Hooyer is ranked third in the class.

Sioux Center edged MOC-Floyd Valley 39-33.

Rozeboom was the only ranked Warrior to wrestle against the Dutch, and he beat Beau Weber in a 48-second pin in 195 pounds.

BHRV quad at Rock Valley

The Nighthawks won all three duals at home Thursday — a 42-22 win over Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, a 49-28 victory over Estherville/Lincoln Central and a 55-21 win over Sioux Falls Washington.

Casey Pick is ranked eighth in 2A 182, and he won all three matches on Thursday. He won in a 9-7 sudden victory match over Lions 182-pounder Trevor Dieren, then pinned his opponents against the Midgets and Washington.

The Nighthawks also jumped out to a 22-0 lead against Washington.

The Lions also dropped a 37-33 meeting to the Midgets, but beat Washington 57-23. Lyle Moore, ranked ninth at 2A 220, won all three of his matches. He won 11-1 in a major decision and recorded a 5-minute pin during the quadrangular.

Okoboji quad

Okoboji/HMS defeated Sheldon/South O’Brien 51-32. Class 2A 285-pound fourth-ranked Nick Bronstad won his match over Kaedon Louscher in a 3:32 pin. The Pioneers led 24-6 early in the match.

The Orabs, meanwhile, beat Sibley-Ocheyedan 63-6.

Cason Johannes, pegged ninth at 152 in Class 2A, pinned Jonathan Ortiz of Okoboji/HMS in 1:42 and won 3-0 over Generals’ 145-pounder Jonathan Krogman.

Jarrett Roos is sixth at 170 pounds. Roos competed in one match, and it ended up being a pin.

