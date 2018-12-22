SERGEANT BLUFF — There were a few great performances at Sergeant Bluff-Luton's tournament on Friday. SB-L's Jack Gaukel had no problem on the mat and Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes barely spent any time on the mat on the way to his individual title. A pairing of the top two wrestlers in the state headlined the tournament, though.
It may have been the Class 2A 152-pound state tournament preview when Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Easton Graff and Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck faced off in the finals on Friday. Graff came in as the No. 1-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds but has been wrestling at 152 so far this season. Rieck is the top-ranked wrestler at 152 in 2A.
It's still up in the air if Graff will wrestle at 152 for the rest of the season or drop down to 145. That's something Graff and SB-L coach Clint Koedam will worry more about after the turn of the calendar. For now, Graff is going to soak in what he calls the best victory of his career so far.
Trailing 2-1 with about 25 seconds remaining, Graff was in the down position after a restart. But Reick had two clear false starts before the restart, which earned him two cautions. Then Rieck moved his arm too soon for the third straight false start, giving Graff a point to tie. Graff was able to break free of Rieck's grasp on the restart for an escape and won the highly-touted 152-pound championship match with a 3-2 decision.
With or without the false starts, Graff was confident he was going to get the escape he needed to tie or win the match.
"Every time I step onto the mat, I am 100 percent confident I can beat whoever I wrestle with. No matter the score, I can always come back," Graff said. "I love those matches. Those matches, I've had 20 to 30 of them in my career, they are the most fun matches to win because you work so damn hard for it. This is my favorite match that I've ever wrestled. It's the biggest win I've ever had. It's not the best match I've ever wrestled but it's definitely up there, though."
Graff called the win over Rieck the biggest of his career. The SB-L senior has had plenty of success on the mat. Earlier in the week, Graff picked up his 150th career win. But he's only been to the Iowa state tournament once and that was last season with a fifth-place finish at 138 pounds, about four spots lower than he was hoping to place.
While Graff said he is always confident no matter who he wrestles, the win over Rieck only adds to the level of confidence that he has.
"Him getting fifth last year, it's not where he wanted to be. The thing that made this a big match for him, those two trained in the same facility when they were younger and were pretty good friends but they never squared off before. Plus the unique factor of both of them being number one at two different weights," Koedam said. "Both of them have a lot of respect for each other and that's why Easton was so excited when it was over. He wasn't trying to be disrespectful but he realized he accomplished something really, really big."
The two wrestlers were deadlocked for much of the match. Graff was able to fight off a couple of shot attempts by Rieck in the first period to keep the match scoreless. Graff started in the down position in the second period and earned an escape. Rieck, who started in the down position in the third period, took the 2-1 lead with about a minute left in the match with a reversal. Still, all Graff felt he needed was one opportunity.
"People say I wait too much. I don't wait too much. I wait for opportunities. Opportunities are points. Points are wins," Graff said. "When people say I wait too much, I just say I am waiting to win."
#1 graff vs. #1 Rieck https://t.co/8Hq2cuecKW— Justin Rust (@JustinRust) December 22, 2018
Spirit Lake Park coach Andrew Lundgren didn't agree with the third false start caution call that gave Graff the tying point with 25 seconds left. Lundgren, who seated behind where Rieck and Graff were facing, got up and discussed the official's decision.
"It's one of those things where you trust the officials are calling it the best that they can and we try to wrestle through it. The good and the bad, we have to make sure we are doing what we need to do to stay in position in those matches," Lundgren said. "Kyler had high goals for himself of competing and coming out and winning that match but he's the type of kid, he's got the maturity and mental toughness to learn from this and it's going to make him that much better of a wrestler when the time does count."
SB-L sophomore Jack Gaukel, who is ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds in 2A, had a dominate day on the mat. His first match only lasted 11 seconds when he won by fall. Gaukel didn't win his next two matches by fall but neither match was ever in doubt.
Gaukel won his semifinal over Logan-Magnolia's Gavin Maguire, who has 22 wins on the season, by a 13-4 major decision and he won the title with a 15-0 technical fall early in the third period over Heelan's Mitchell Joines.
"It felt good. I like wrestle with a high pace, score a lot of points and I like to have fun. I felt I did a pretty good job of doing all three of those things today," Gaukel said. "I would've liked to pin a little bit better. First match I did a good job of that. I wasn't able to get hips turned, that's something I will work on in the room. But I felt I wrestled pretty well today. There is always a lot to work on and improve so I am going to try and close the gaps in the areas that I am lacking so that we can put the best product in the mat in February."
Koedam said Gaukel has turned into a very coachable and technical wrestler.
"Sometimes he lacks a little in strength but he makes up for it in his technical abilities. The thing about Jack, he is really coachable. If you say let go of something or turn this way or grab something, he does it. He's a kid that you can coach through a match where some kids can't think quick enough," Koedam said. "That's just Jack's personality. He's coachable in the practice room and on the mat and that's one of the things it takes to win."
Gaes barely spent any time on the mat at Friday's tournament. After a first round bye, Gaes, who came into the tournament undefeated, won his semifinal match by fall in 33 seconds. Gaes, who is ranked No. 2 at 220 pounds in 2A, won the championship match in 28 seconds with a pin.
"It was pretty quick. I took quicker naps than what I wrestled. I am in midseason form. I've been doing my crossfit workouts to prepare myself for the state meet and that's what I am going to be doing for the rest of the year," Gaes said. "The state title is my goal. I got beat in the semifinals last year and ended 52-2 last year. I am going to go undefeated all year to get that state championship."