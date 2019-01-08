ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson beat West Central 42-33 at Tuesday's quad and lost to Tri-Valley 45-30. Dakota Valley lost both of its duals - 60-15 to West Central and 66-12 to Tri-Valley.
EPJ jumped out to a 21-3 lead on West Central as Lucas Hueser (106) won fall, Ben Swatek (132) won by an 8-7 decision and the Huskies won two matches by forfeit. West Central came back won by fall at 138 when Tommy Garvin got the points back with a pin at 145 to go up 27-9.
West Central then rattled off four straight wins for a 33-27 lead. The Huskies then got an 11-9 overtime win by Alex Junck (195), a win by forfeit and a pin by Drake Peed at 285 pounds for the 42-33 win.
In the loss to Tri-Valley, Hueser, Gavin Jacobs (138) and Brody Weavill (145) all won by fall.
In Dakota Valley's loss to West Central, Collin Beck won by a 7-3 decision at 170 pounds. Against Tri-Valley, Becker won by fall in 33 seconds.