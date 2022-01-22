PREP WRESTLING: Ethan DeLeon wins 100th match, wins class at Heelan Invitational

SIOUX CITY — Ethan DeLeon had to be patient throughout most of the fall and winter seasons.

On Saturday, that patience paid off.

The Bishop Heelan High School junior won the 170-pound class at the Bishop Heelan Invitational on Saturday at O’Gorman Fieldhouse.

DeLeon had to wait because of a wrist injury. In Week 2 of the football season against Le Mars, DeLeon broke his wrist and that ended his season.

“I just got back and I’ve been easing back into it and getting better each match,” DeLeon said. “It’s been a challenge.”

The Crusaders junior hoped he’d be back and ready to go by the beginning of the season, but his doctors wanted him to wait it out a little bit.

DeLeon got the green light, and he hasn’t slowed down since.

“It’s great to see him bounce back from an injury like that,” Heelan co-coach Matt Pugh said. “He came out and took care of business, and that’s really encouraging for him. He hasn’t had as many matches as everyone else has. You have to be patient, and you have to remind him that there are bigger things at stake.”

He moved to 15-0 on the season after winning the bracket on Saturday, and DeLeon also won his 100th career match during the home meet.

He was recognized during the meet right after his final match against Tae Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln, which DeLeon won 7-3.

DeLeon took a 2-1 lead after the first period, then added three more in the second period with an escape and a two-point takedown.

DeLeon said, however, that defending his home mat meant more than the milestone.

“I want to be on top of the podium in February (at the state meet in Des Moines),” DeLeon said. “I had to open up my feet and score points.”

The Crusaders had thre guys wrestling during the championship round, and finished as the highest-placing Siouxland team.

They scored 119 points, while Grand Island won the meet with 181 points.

Jackson Kinnetz (120) and Sir Brandon Watts (138) placed second, while 145-pounder Jake McGowan and 220-pounder Victor Bird placed fourth in their divisions.

“Our guys were invested and they held their own,” Pugh said.

Dewald gets more aggressive

Westwood junior Jackson Dewald won the 182-pound division at Saturday’s tournament, gaining two wins by fall and two decisions by seven points.

In the championship match, the Rebels junior defeated Kayden Kettler of Norfolk (Neb.) 9-2.

Dewald took an early 4-1 lead in the title match with two takedowns. He then picked up a three-point nearfall during the second period that gave him a 9-2 lead.

One of the things that Dewald has focused on since the holiday break is being more aggressive. He knows that in order to get more rewards, he has to take more risks.

“I was getting into my shots better today, and that’s something I still need to work on,” Dewald said. “We keep progressing in getting those shots and we keep working toward sectionals, districts and state. The more I get into my offense, the more pressure I can put on people.”

Dewald has been dealing with a sore foot since the football season, but that hasn’t deterred him from continuing the momentum he built on the gridiron.

Last weekend, Dewald gained his 100th win as a wrestler, and to add a cherry on top, that win also allowed him to be the Western Conference champion.

“It’s been great, and I wish I would’ve gotten to it earlier, but as you know, with the injury, it didn’t happen,” Dewald said. “We can only keep going from here.”

West Sioux sends six

West Sioux didn’t send a full lineup to the Heelan meet on Saturday, as coach Mark Van Oort had just six Falcons wrestling.

Among those six, four ended up winning their brackets.

Braden Graff won at 113, as he took a 6-3 victory at 113 pounds over Norfolk’s Jesse Lewis to take the title.

Then, at 126, Cameron Clark earned a 12-4 major decision over Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central to take the title.

At 145, Mikey Baker got a 3-1 win in the title match over Grand Island’s Tyler Salpas.

Cullen Koedam moved to 36-0 on the season with four wins and the 160-pound title. In the title match, he shut out Spirit Lake Park’s Zach Jensen, 6-0.

The main key for the Falcons in the homestretch is to stay healthy.

“The kids we wrestled, they wrestled hard,” Van Oort said. “We’re working hard to find that balance of getting healthy and getting out there and competing. As a coach, you have to keep good perspective and remember the most important day of the year is sectionals. As long as you keep that perspective, it’s pretty easy.”

Other area winners

At 132, Jonathon Burnette of SLP won his bracket, as he beat Harlan senior Luke Musich, 9-3.

At 195, Le Mars sophomore Camden Feuerheim pinned Grand Island's De Andre Block in 38 seconds to take the title.

Bulldogs 220-pounder Ayden Hoag took the runner-up spot, as he lost to Watertown's Micah Hach in a second-period pin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.