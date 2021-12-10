PREP WRESTLING: Kingsley-Pierson, Woodbury Central split triangulars

Kingsley-Pierson 58, Ridge View 22: The Panthers won the last four matches of the night, two by forfeit and pins from Tyler Orzechowski at 132 in 26 seconds while Damon Schmid ended the dual with a pin at 138 in 3:22.

Raptors 220-pounder Logan Pickhinke won in a 50-second pin over Kaden Kraft.

Woodbury Central 44, Kingsley-Pierson 30: The Wildcats started off the dual with a 14-0 lead. Zack Butler led it off with a 4-3 win at 152 pounds over Josh Harvey, then Max McGill had a pin in one minute and Kyan Schultzen had a 15-0 technical fall at 170.

Sean Cronin (195), Carson Seuntjens (126) and Damon Schmid (138) also recorded wins by fall in the dual for K-P.

West Monona-Whiting 40, Woodbury Central 25: The co-op team went on to win five of six matches in the middle of the dual to beat the Wildcats.

Devin Monahan sparked the rally with a pin at 182 pounds, as he did so on Blase Sanford in 79 seconds. Then, Sandeska Kalskett pinned Kaleb Brosamle in 1:14. Brayden Tew also pinned Levi Davis in 30 seconds during the 220 match.

West Monona-Whiting 50, Ridge View 24: WM-W 152-pounder Carter Struble pinned Clayton Jacobson at the 4:54 mark to start the dual.

Sandeska Kalskett also pinned his opponent at 182 in 80 seconds.

Raptors 145-pounder Lucas Else closed the match with a 1:52 pin over Grant Russel.

Sioux Center 48, Hinton 27: The Warriors reeled off three straight pins to beat the Blackhawks.

Those three pins came from Reid Hulshof (170), Jacques Zomermaand (195) and Zach Rozeboom, this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

The Blackhawks jumped out to a 9-0 lead in that dual, as 126-pounder Ethan Sachau pinned Gage Getman in 75 seconds.

Gage Morgan then beat Kole Hooyer, 12-5, at 132.

Okoboji/HMS 46, Hinton 30: Both teams had 18-0 rallies in the dual.

Hinton had its rally first. Ethan Sachau, Gage Morgan and Michael Loutsch all pinned their opponents from the 126- to 138-pound matches.

Then, the co-op team combining the Hawks and Pioneers saw pins from Ethan Wiersma at 195 pounds and Sam Pas at 220. Nick Bronstad won by forfeit at 285.

Sioux Center 45, Okoboji/HMS 30: The Warriors claimed 21 straight points toward the end of the dual.

Zach Rozeboom, Ty Hulshof had pins in less than a minute while Ethan Hooyer won 5-0 over Nick Bronstad.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 12: The Nighthawks jumped out to a 60-0 lead to claim the dual.

Casey Pick (220) and Gabino Vargas (113) picked up pins during that rally.

West Lyon 40, BHRV 33: The match was pretty back-and-forth until the Wildcats won three straight matches toward the back end of the dual.

At 126, Gage Blauwet pinned Juan Ruvalcaba in 4:38, then Ben Bahnson had an 8-0 major decision over Logan Siebrecht.

At 138, Zach Severson pinned BHRV’s Christian Buyert in 1:49.

West Lyon 51, Sibley-Ocheyedan 18: The Wildcats won four of the last five matches to beat the Generals on Thursday.

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 31: The Tigers opened up the dual with a win by forfeit and a win from Gabe Cauthron at 113 pounds over Damien Mendez in 3:37.

Luiz Martinez put the Tornadoes on the board with a pin in 4:56 over Kale Schueller at 120 pounds.

The Tigers then went on a four-match rally, bookended with a 16-0 technical fall from Wyatt Heting at 126, then a pin by Jackson Schultz in 73 seconds at 145 pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0