SIOUX CITY | Le Mars won each of its two matches at Sioux City West Thursday night rolling past West 83-0 and Akron-Westfield 60-17.
Le Mars raced out to a 30-0 lead early against Akron-Westfield, receiving early pins from Robert Sadoski (182), Brennick Hoppe (195), Travis Theisen (220) and Blake Dirksen (106).
Falls for the Bulldogs also came from Jason Sudtelgte (132) and Dylan Carlson (160).
Aydin Dicks (126) claimed the lone pin for Akron-Westfield.
Later in the meet, Akron-Westfield posted a 48-30 win over West. The Westerners received pins from Dicks (126), Logan Smith (285), Jader Briggs (113) and John Henrich (170).
Blake Hansen (106) won by fall for the Wolverines along with Rileigh Belt (152).
Theisen gave Le Mars a 12-0 lead over West with a pin. Consecutive pins followed from Matthew Sauer (285), Dirksen (106), Daniel Hinds (113), Dakota Olson (120) and Sudtelgte (126) for a 42-0 lead.
Le Mars also received falls from Luis Paez (145) and Colton Hoag (170). Teammate Jake Francksen-Small (152) won by technical fall.
SPIRIT LAKE PARK 39, ALGONA 31: Spirit Lake Park’s wrestlers led from start to finish against Algona. Kyler Dunn (120) won by fall for the Indians along with Joe Waters (126), Kyler Rieck (152), Nate Cornwall (160), Keegan Bradley (182) and Patrick Bauer (285).
SPIRIT LAKE PARK 60, POCAHONTAS AREA 24: A fall from Kyler Dunn (120) forced a 6-6 tie and started a 24-0 run that carried Spirit Lake Park to Thursday night’s dual meet win over the Indians of Pocahontas Area.
Pins for Spirit Lake Park also came from Nate Cornwall (160) and Jonathan Burnette (106).