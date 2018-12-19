HINTON — North went 3-0 at a quad in Hinton on Tuesday. North beat Hartley-Melvin Sanbord 66-15, MOC-Floyd Valley 51-27 and edged Hinton 42-39.
Against Hinton, Izaiah Mercado (195 pounds), Jose Sebastian (220), Chance Cruz (113), Nick Walters (120) and Ethan Sorenson (138) all won by fall for North. Hinton's Derek Anderson (182), Wyatt Skuodas (106), Aiden Christiansen (126), Jaquez Williams (132), Kyle Brighton (145) and Logan Sewell (152) won by fall.
In the win over MOC-Floyd Valley, Logan Williams (106), Walters, Chris Gran (126), Sorenson (138), E.J. McElmeel (160), Mercado and Isaac Jolin (285) all won by fall for North. For MOC-FV, Johnny Hua (113), Sergio Ramos (132) and J.J. Okihn (170) won by fall.
In North's win over HMS, Keegan Umland (170) and McElmeel won by fall. For HMS, Nathan Bangert (132) and Luke Peters (152) won by fall.
MOC-FV beat HMS 59-18. Mason Vaas (152) and Okihn both had pins for MOC-FV. Dalton Lode (220), Bangert and Easton Thorn (160) all won by fall for HMS.
Hinton beat MOC-FV 45-27. For Hinton, Emil Vondrak (170), Colin Hartman (195), Sean Stokes (220), Skuodas, Christiansen, Williams and Brighton all won by fall. For MOC-FV, Hua, Ramos and Vaas won by fall.
Hinton beat HMS 55-12. For Hinton, Sewell won by fall. For HMS, Thorn and Lode each won by fall.