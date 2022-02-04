Prep wrestling: Ponca wins two duals at home quadrangular

PONCA, Neb. — The Ponca High School wrestling team won two out of three matches at its home triangular on Thursday that also included Dakota Valley.

The Indians beat Creighton 30-9 and Quad County Northeast 33-24, but Dakota Valley edged the Indians 42-34.

In their win over Creighton, the Indians won three straight matches in the middle of the dual. Those three wins all came by forfeit from Sam Taylor (160), Aiden Cook (170) and Kemper Carlson (182).

In the win over Quad County Northeast, those same three Indians went on a 15-0 run. Taylor pinned Andrew Sohler in 2 minutes, 57 seconds. Cook then won in a 3-1 sudden victory over Ajay Gubbels at 170.

Carlson then recorded a 3:17 pin over Justin Backer.

Dakota Valley 42, Ponca 34: Panthers 138-pounder Bennett Lukken pinned Chance Fairchild after the dual started with each team gaining a forfeit.

Jackson Boonstra (145), Latrell Watson (152), Levi Harris (195), Samson Do (285) and Ariyana Bhakta (113) each won by forfeit.

Dakota Valley 66, Creighton 12: Most of the dual had forfeits, which the Panthers claimed 10 of them.

Vermillion 51, Wagner 26: Wagner jumped out to a 14-6 lead, but the Tanagers ended the dual on a 21-0 run.

Cole Heine picked up a forfeit at 113, then Hayden Schroder pinned Slaten Podzimer at 120 pounds in 47 seconds.

Tanagers 126-pounder Padraig Fulton won 8-2 over Dan Soukup.

Michael Roob ended the dual with a forfeit at 132.

