SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton beat Bishop Heelan and East on Tuesday in a home triangular. The Warriors beat Heelan 40-30 and beat East 66-12.
Bishop Heelan 30-24 lead against SB-L going into the final three matches. Braden Graff won by fall at 113 points in 1:04 to tie the match. Then Nate Curry scored a 15-6 major decision at 120 pounds. Dominique Hollowell capped off the win with a pin in 30 seconds at 126 pounds.
SB-L's Easton Graff the top-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds in Class 2A, picked up his 150th win. He bumped up to 160 pounds and picked up a 3-0 decision over Bishop Heelan's Luke Martin, who is ranked No. 10 at 160 pounds.
For SB-L, Blake Liebe won by fall at 160 pounds and Gabe Warren won by fall at 195 pounds. Jack Gaukel won by technical fall at 132 and Isaac Bryan won by major decision at 138 pounds.
Heelan's Brennan Todd won by fall at 145, Frank Vondrak won by fall at 170 and Dawson Fenton won by fall at 220.
In SB-L's win over East, Hollowell, Gaukel, Bryan, Bradyn Barclay, Logan Lower, Warren, A.J. Ellington and Bryaden Graff all won by fall.
For East, Steven Huscher won by fall.
Heelan won its dual with East 60-20. Jacob McGowan, Bryce Harpenau, Mitchell Jones, Nick McGowan, Todd, Martin, Vondrak, Colby Wilmesherr and Colin Hubbel all won by fall.
For East, Rafe McClendon and Alex Kleider each won by fall.