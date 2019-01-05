ATLANTIC — Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 221 points to edge Atlantic, the host of the tournament. for the Rollin Dyer Invitational title on Saturday. Atlantic had 218 points. Alta-Aurelia finished in sixth place at the tournament with 117 points and Denison-Schleswig was 11th with 21 points.
Nate Curry (120 pounds), Jack Gaukel (132) and Easton Graff all won titles for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Curry won his first two matches by fall and faced Tipton's John Crowley, who is ranked No. 9 at 120 in Class 2A by The Predicament. Curry pulled off the upset, claiming a 4-1 decision over Crowley for the 120-pound tournament title.
Gaukel, ranked No. 2 at 132 pounds in 2A, won by fall in his first match, tech fall in his second match and then won by a 9-1 major decision in the title match against Grand Island Senior's Kolby Lukasiewicz.
Graff, ranked No. 1 at 152, won all three of his matches by fall, all in the first period. He won by fall in 2:00 in his first match and then won by fall in 30 seconds in the semifinals. He pinned Atlantic's Connor Pellett in 1:40 in the 152-pound title match.
SB-L's Blake Liebe wrestled for the 160-pound title. He won his quarterfinal by fall and the semifinal by major decision but was pinned by Red Oak's Justin McCunn, ranked No. 7 at 160, in the title match.
SB-L's Bradyn Barclay wrestled for the 170 pound title. He won his first two matches by fall but lost a 12-8 decision to Atlantic's Chase Mullenix in the title match.
SB-L's Gabe Warren won his semifinal by fall and lost in the title match by fall at 195 pounds to Humboldt's Joel Osborn.
SB-L's Isaac Bryan (138), Corey Bates (145) both finished in third place at the tournament.
Alta-Aurelia's Nick Gaes, ranked No. 2 at 220 pounds in 1A, won the 220-pound title with all three of his wins coming by fall. He won by fall in 52 seconds in the quarterfinal, by fall in 4:14 in the semifinal and he pinned Atlantic's Cale Roller in 3:15 in the title match.
A-A's Alex De Roos won his first two matches by fall and faced AHSTW's Gabe Pauley for the 182-pound title. Pauley, ranked No. 1 in 1A, won by fall in 4:20.
A-A's Brandon Mier finished in third place at 195 pounds.