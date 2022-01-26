Prep wrestling: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two duals at South Sioux triangular

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling team won both its duals Tuesday at the South Sioux City-hosted triangular.

The Warriors beat MOC-Floyd Valley 70-12, then beat the Cardinals 58-15.

The Warriors jumped out to a 70-0 lead against the Dutch, collecting nine straight pins.

Bo Koedam, ranked fourth at 126 pounds in the Class 2A IAWrestle individual poll, pinned Dominic Schmitz in 2 minutes, 52 seconds.

Noah Parmelee, ranked eighth at 132, earned a two-minute pin over Gerson Ramos.

Fourth-ranked Ty Koedam got a 19-3 technical fall over Irving Ramirez at 138.

Warriors junior Hunter Steffans is ranked fifth at 145, and he pinned Kooper Huss in 64 seconds.

No. 2-ranked Zander Ernst pinned Sterling Haack in 92 seconds during the 152-pound match.

Josiah Bundt and Pablo De Hoogh each won matches for the Dutch. Bundt, who wrestled at 195, pinned Gage Hoffman in 95 seconds, while De Hoogh won in a 2:17 pin over Gael DeAnda-Ramirez.

Then, against the Cardinals, the Warriors won each of the first 11 matches. Six of the 11 came by way of pinfall.

Tyler Schenkelberg earned the final pin for the Warriors, as he got a 94-second pin at 170 over Darrius Helms.

The two Cardinals wins were from Andres Rodriguez (220) with a 78-second pin and a Mwamba Ngeleka won at 285 with a 1:41 pin.

The Dutch defeated the Cardinals 39-30. The Dutch rallied off six straight match wins in the middle of the dual. Ramos and Huss recorded pins in that stretch.

Haack also had an 18-5 major decision victory over Niman Siidow.

Hinton quad

The home Blackhawks won two out of three duals on Tuesday at home.

The Blackhawks beat Lawton-Bronson 60-23, then topped MVAOCOU 51-18. They also lost 40-30 to Akron-Westfield.

Hinton 60, L-B 23: Hinton set the tone early against the Eagles by winning the first six matches. All six wins were by way of pinfall.

The six Blackhawks who recorded pins were Jacob Bishop (170), Kolton Robinson (182), Isaac Richter (195), Bode Binneboese (220), Tyler Chasteen (285) and Evan Stahl at 106.

The four Eagles who won their matches were Kellen Grimsley (113), Brock Mitchell (138), Matt Peters (145) and Ryan Ricke (152).

Hinton 51, MVAOCOU 18: The Blackhawks won the final five matches to help seal the win. Four of those five wins came by pins.

Ethan Sachau (126), Mark Gant (132), Michael Loutsch (145) and Brogan Lake (152) had those pins

Kolby Scott (170) and Adam Mitchell (195) had pins for the Rams.

Akron-Westfield 40, Hinton 30: The Westerners won five straight matches to clinch the dual.

Three of those wins were by pinfall, from Ian Blowe (195), Carson James (220) and Ben Philips (113).

The Blackhawks scored the final 21 points.

Akron-Westfield 71, Lawton-Bronson 12: Westerner grapplers Michael Varns (1600, Lane Kenny (170), Haden McMahon (182) and Blowe started off the dual with pins.

Eagles 138-pounder Brock Mitchell also recorded a pin in 1:57.

MVAOCOU 43, Lawton-Bronson 36: The Rams rallied for three straight pins toward the beginning of the match, including those from Thomas Sisco (182), Adam Mitchell (195) and Jacob Mitchell (220).

Akron-Westfield 64, MVAOCOU 14: The Westerners scored 42 straight points, including four pins.

Scott led off the dual with a pin at 170 for the Rams.

Sioux Center triangular

West Sioux wins two: The Falcons won both of their duals at Sioux Center on Tuesday, moving their record to 18-0 on the season.

The Falcons beat Le Mars 47-33 and Sioux Center 60-24.

Preston Province (113), Braden Graff (120), Cam Clark (126/132), Drayven Kraft (132/138), Cullen Koedam (160/170) and Carson Lynott (182/195) each won both of their matches.

Le Mars 49, Sioux Center 24: The Bulldogs scored 24 straight points to help clinch the win.

Michael Murra started it off with a forfeit win at 145, then Dylan DeRocher pinned Landon Rozeboom in 1:22 at 152.

Alex Allen (160) and Evan Jalas (170) also pinned their opponents.

All four Warriors wins came by way of pins, including pins from Hooyer at 285 and Rozeboom at 182.

