PREP WRESTLING: Sioux City East tops West in a crosstown dual

SIOUX CITY — The East High School wrestling team won a close 35-30 dual over West on Thursday, held at West High School.

The dual started with the Black Raiders and the Wolverines winning a match each by forfeit, as East’s Nick Fehl and West’s Tytan Webb earning those wins at 113 and 120.

The action on the mat started at 126 pounds, as East’s Jadyn Friedrichs won by technical fall over Evan Tweet. Friedrichs won 16-0 in 2 minutes, 15 seconds.

After the Black Raiders won three straight forfeits, the Wolverines won back-to-back matches at 152 and 160.

Both were pins by Connor McKewon and Julian Garcia.

The two teams exchanged wins in the final four matches, including two West pins by Antonio Medina (182) and Marcus Silvas (220).

Chris Sanford and Mitchell Paronto won late in the dual for the Black Raiders.

Spencer 51, Spirit Lake Park 25: The co-op between Spirit Lake and Harris-Lake Park opened the dual with a 97-second pin by Jonathon Burnette at 132 pounds.

After that, the Tigers gained 18 points by three forfeits.

Then, at the end, Spencer went to go on to win five of the last six matches. In that stretch, Andrew Hough won 2-1 at 285 pounds, and Tigers 106-pounder Gabe Cauthron pinned Bowden Barnhart in 20 seconds.

Levi Johnson also pinned his opponent at 120 pounds in 2:58 for the Tigers.

MOC-Floyd Valley triangular

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 43, Okoboji/HMS 30: The Nighthawks won six straight matches in the dual, and four of those six ended with a pin.

The four wrestlers who earned a pin over the Hawks/Pioneers co-op were Christian Buyert (138), Diego Palma (145), Andrew Newman (145) and Zach Strubbe (160).

Caleb Jones (126), Sam Pas (220) and Nick Bronstad (285) also earned pins for Boji/HMS.

BHRV 48, MOC-Floyd Valley 30: Luis Tomas (106), Gabino Vargas (113) and Angel Gasca (120) picked up six-point wins for the Nighthawks to close out the match.

Okoboji/HMS 42, MOC-Floyd Valley 37: Nick Bronstad clinched out the win with a 28-second pin at 285 pounds over Kyle Walding.

Boji/HMS did win three straight matches early in the dual, but the Dutch answered with four straight pins. Gerson Ramos (132), Irving Ramirez (138), Kooper Huss (145) and Sterling Haack each had pins for MOC-FV.

Sheldon meet

West Sioux 40, West Lyon 33: The Falcons won four key, late matches to win the dual over the Wildcats.

Cameron Clark was among those key wins, which was a pin at 126 in 70 seconds.

Preston Providence also pinned Dallas Koedam in 2:%8 at 120, then Drayven Kraft beat Aiden Jennings at 132 in 15-8.

West Sioux 43, Sheldon/South O’Brien 30: The Falcons won eight straight matches to beat the Orabs/Wolverines co-op at home.

Of those eight wins, half of them came by pins. Rigoberto Lopez (126), Drayven Kraft (138), Tyler Kennedy (152) and Cullen Koedam (160) each had pins.

The co-op won the last five matches, including pins from Jarrett Roos (170) and Keaton Sampson (195).

East Sac quad

Hinton 54, East Sac 17: The Blackhawks jumped out to a 12-0 lead to gain the win over the host on Thursday.

Hinton 120-pounder Ethan Sachau, 126-pounder Mark Gant, 138-pounder Michael Loutsch and Brogan Lake at 145 also gained pins for the Blackhawks in the win.

Hinton 42, MVAOCOU 29: Sachau and Mark Gant were able to secure pins for the Blackhawks, and both wins came in less than a minute.

Loutsch and Lake also recorded pins, and Lake’s pin came in 5;29.

The Rams won two of the last three matches. Kolby Scott (170) pinned Jacob Bishop in 1:56, while Rams 182-pounder Thomas Sisco beat Brooks Binneboese in a 10-3 match.

MVAOCOU 47, East Sac 24: Thomas Sisco opened up the dual at 182 with a 72-second pin over Kaydon Erpelding.

The Rams also closed the match with pins from Carsten Hadley (152, 3:19) and Kolby Scott at 170 in 53 seconds.

West Monona-Whiting 53, MVAOCOU 24: The Spartans closed the match on a 23-0 run. Grant Russel earned a 95-second pin at 145, while Clyde Hildreth recorded a 17-1 tech fall in 4:20 at 152.

Evan Meadows (138) and Kaden Broer (160) earned forfeits.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock meet

CL/G-LR 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6: Three matches were held during the dual, and two of the four ended in pins.

Among those three, the Generals won two. The lone Lions win was a pin from Spencer Sprock at 160 in 33 seconds.

Jonathan Krogman (152) beat Landen Weiler 7-3 at 152 while Michael Block Jr. won his 195-pound contest over Trevor Dieren, 10-5.

Sioux Center 42, CL/G-LR 39: Both teams traded back-and-forth matches, and it was a close dual throughout.

The Lions won at 195 and 220, as Trevor Dieren won 5-2 over Jacques Zommermand and Lyle Moore pinned Ty Hulshof at 220 in 3:26.

Ethan Hooyer clinched the dual with a pin at 285, pinning Kayden VanBerkum in 1:50.

Sioux Center 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6: Solomon Tea recorded a pin at 160 over Keegan DeZeeuw in 33 seconds.

Then, Zommermand won in an 8-7 match over Block.

Pierce/Battle Creek/Norfolk Catholic triangular

Battle Creek 45, Pierce 32: Battle Creek won seven straight matches to clinch the win. In that stretch, Ryan Stusse Jr. (106), Garrett Finke (113), Ayden Wintz (120), Jaxon Hassler (126) and Carter King (132) recorded pins.

In the win over Norfolk Catholic, Battle Creek had seven pins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0