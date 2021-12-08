PREP WRESTLING: South Sioux City splits double-dual with North, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

HULL, Iowa — The South Sioux City High School boys wrestling team split a triangular between North and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Tuesday night at Boyden-Hull High School.

The Cardinals beat North 59-12 while they lost 39-32 to the Nighthawks.

There were seven Cardinals who won both of their matches. Nick Rogge beat both his competitors at 126 pounds, while 106-pounder Juan Reyes and 120-pounder Kamden Love also went 2-0.

At the end of the lineup, Nick Limon at 190, Jesse VanderWoude at 220 and heavyweight wrestler Mwamba Ngeleka all went 2-0.

Then, the Stars lost to the Nighthawks 60-18. The Nighthawks jumped out to a 24-0 lead to start the dual.

Ethan Kooima was the only one of the four of the Nighthawk wrestlers who had a match among those four matches. He pinned Idella Edwards at 195 pounds in 1:09.

All three of the Stars victories came from pins.

At 132, Caleb Cruz pinned Logan Siebrecht in 3:19.

Then, at 152, Cameron Sorensen pinned Diego Palma in 1:09. Reise Davis ended the night at the 170-pound match, as he pinned Isaac Van Beek in 4:28.

MOC-FV girls meet

The Spencer Tigers placed five ladies at the top of the podium Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley.

on Tuesday at MOC-Floyd Valley.

Krystol Luna Rosales won in the 119-pound division, pinning Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Lila Walding in 2:57.

Morgan Griffin won at the 137-pound division, beating MOC-FV’s Teresa Rodriguez in a 30-second pin.

Paris Dean followed up with a win at 143, getting a pin at 1:44.

Leilana Kollasch won at 175, also by way of pin. She pinned Ridge View’s Daynia Werner in 14 seconds.

Olivia Huckfelt won the 265-pound division, by pinning Dutch wrestler Kaitlin Bruinsma in 44 seconds.

Four different Ridge View wrestlers claimed a tournament title.

Those four wrestlers were: Kim Meyer (86-to-104-pound division), Jolynn Tiefenthaler (110-114), Tatum Shepherd (130) and Izzy Deeds (152).

Warriors 113-pounder Kendra Berglund won her division by pinning Alex Koep of Okoboji/H-M-S in 59 seconds.

Lila Walding placed second at 119.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0