PREP WRESTLING: South Sioux wins two duals at Lawton-Bronson

LAWTON, Iowa — The South Sioux City High School wrestling team ended its dual season with two wins on Thursday at a triangular hosted by Lawton-Bronson High School.

South Sioux defeated the Eagles 45-36, then defeated Ridge View 52-15. With the two wins, the Cardinals recorded a 10-6 record. According to coach Evan Bohnet on Twitter, this is the first winning season for South Sioux in at least seven seasons.

The Eagles started out with an 18-0 lead, thanks to pins from Domenik Smith (132), Brock Mitchell (138) and Matt Peters (145).

South Sioux then pinned its next four opponents. Niman Siidow started it off with a pin at 152 pounds, then Tony Palmer (160), Darrius Helms and Nicholas Limon each had pins in their matches.

In the match against the Raptors, the Cardinals won six out of seven matches toward the end of the lineup.

Palmer, Helms and Limon also pinned their opponents in the dual.

Conner Jacobson (138) and Logan Pickhinke (220) recorded pins for the Raptors.

Lawton-Bronson 42, Ridge View 36: Eagles 113-pounder Kellen Grimsley pinned Kim Meyer in the final match of the night to clinch the win. Grimsley pinned Meyer in 30 seconds.

The Eagles started the dual with a 21-0 lead, including a pin from Domenik Smith at 132 and a 9-2 win from Brock Mitchell.

The Raptors climbed back with five straight pins.

Treynor duals

West Monona-Whiting 58, Treynor 18: The Spartans won each of the first nine matches in this dual.

Ryan Koenings (132), Evan Meadows (138), Grant Russel (145) and Clyde Hildreth (152) recorded pins among that streak.

Zander Riley also pinned his opponent at 113 pounds in 2:57.

West Monona-Whiting 51, Riverside 30: Meadows was the first wrestler in the dual, and he started it off with a 10-7 win at 138.

Russel (145), Kaden Broer (160), and Megaeska Kalskett (220) also pinned their guys.

Southeast Valley meet

Alta-Aurelia 42, East Sac 41: The Warriors won five straight matches toward the end, all by forfeit.

Hayden Garlow (138) and Kaden Stites (170) pinned their opponents.

Alta-Aurelia 43, West Bend-Mallard 42: The Warriors won the tiebreaker over WBM.

Stites and Zach Erpelding recorded pins.

Nebraska results

Guardian Angels 60, Winnebago 17: All three of Bago’s wins came in succession, starting off with a Adain Robles 19-4 technical fall at 120 pounds over Ben Oligmueller.

Melaki George won by forfeit at 126.

Then, 132-pounder Ladanian Free pinned Dylan Schinstock in 1:48.

O’Neill 71, Wayne 12: Blue Devils 120-pounder Garrett Schultz won by a forfeit, while Aiden Liston pinned O’Neill’s Walker Peter at 170 in 2:41.

Pender 66, Arlington 15: Pender picked up back-to-back pins in the middle of the dual. Quinton Heineman got the first of them with a 64-second pin at 160 pounds.

Then, 170-pounder Alexander Johnson pinned Lane Johannes in 1:16.

Pender 60, Wisner-Pilger 21: The Pendragons started off on a 36-0 lead, and won the first five matches by forfeit.

In the first match contested in the dual, Jacob Bruns won his 182-pound match in 26 seconds.

Toward the end, 126-pounder Trey Johnson won his match with a 47-second pin over Gabe Liermann.

Crofton-Bloomfield 48, Elkhorn Valley 19: The co-op team between Crofton and Bloomfield started off with a 24-0 lead.

Jared Janssen contested the only match among that rally, and the 220-pounder pinned Paxton Cleveland in 24 seconds.

William Poppe won his 152-pound match with a 5-1 decision over Reed Bennett. Then, Wyatt Tramp won at 160 with a pin in 4:43.

MCM duals

Wagner 45, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 15: Aaron Larson put the Watchdogs on the board with a forfeit at 182 pounds. The dual started at 170.

Then, Riley Hanner followed suit later on a 114.

At the end of the match, 160-pounder Jensen Christiansen beat Brayden Kreber, 13-6.

McCook Central/Montrose 55, Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 24: Three of the four wins by B/A-H came by way of pinfall.

Landon Schruch won at 195 pounds, and it ended at the 5:07 mark.

Chris Wirth, the Watchdogs’ 285-pounder, pinned Elliott Chase in 5:38.

Jovey Christiansen won his 132-pound match in 36 seconds over Memphis Vandenburg.

