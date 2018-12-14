Kyler Rieck, the No. 1-ranked 152-pounder in Class 2A, had one of seven pins for ninth-ranked Spirit Lake Park in Thursday night’s 46-33 Lakes Conference win over Le Mars.
Eighth-ranked Kyler Dunn (126) also won by fall for the Indians. Spirit Lake Park also received falls from Nate Cornwall (160), Keegan Bradley (170), Jonathan Burnette (106), Austin Gilmore (120) and Isaac Dixon (145).
Le Mars received pins from Travis Theisen (285) and Daniel Hinds (113).
SPIRIT LAKE PARK 52, CHEROKEE 30: Consecutive falls from Jonathan Burnette (106), Eric Tapia (113) and Kyler Dunn (120) were part of a 24-0 stretch as Spirit Lake Park snapped a 12-12 tie during Thursday’s dual win over Cherokee.
Spirit Lake Park also received pins from Keegan Bradley (170), Tyler Jurva (182), Kyler Rieck (152) and Nate Cornwall (160).
Treighton Schubert (195) won by fall for Cherokee along with Ty Westphal (126), Damon Williams (132) and Dane Jurgensen (145).
LE MARS 51, CHEROKEE 25: Robert Sadoski (182) collected the first of six pins for Le Mars in Thursday night’s Lakes Conference win over Cherokee.
Travis Theisen (220) also won by fall for the Bulldogs along with teammates Blake Dirksen (106), Daniel Hinds (113), Jackson Sudtelgte (120) and Colton Hoag (170).
Cherokee received falls from Michael Burkhart (120), Damon Williams (132) and Dane Jurgensen (145)
CL/GLR 39, WEST LYON 30: Pins from Kalen Meyer (160), Caleb DeKam (182), Kolton Bus (195) and Jarrett Fastert (285) were part of a 33-0 run as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock rallied from an 18-0 deficit to defeat West Lyon Thursday night.
CL/GLR also received a pin from Cody Kramer. Falls for West Lyon came from Johnny Perez (138), William Kooi (145), Gage Erikson (152) and Jose Richarz (106).
CL/GLR 48, OKOBOJI 30: Consecutive falls from Kalen Meyer (160), Bryce Vander Weerd (170), Caleb DeKam (182) and Kolton Bus (195) were among the highlights for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in a 48-30 win over Okoboji.
CL/GLR also received pins from Jacob Pytleski (113) and Cody Kramer (120).
Pins from Caden Larue (138), Tyler Wittrock (145) and Jacob Bockman (152) helped Okoboji jump to a 20-0 lead. Caleb Miller (106) also won by fall for the Pioneers.
WEST LYON 52, OKOBOJI 27: Back-to-back falls from Isaac Bruggeman (132), Johnny Perez (138) and William Kooi (145) helped West Lyon rally from a 15-6 deficit en route to a 52-27 win over Okoboji.
West Lyon also received pins from Dalton Warner (113) and Tristan Spaans (195). Okoboji received falls from Cain Hanson (120), Blake Abrahamson (126) and Jacob Bockman (152).
SIOUX CENTER 59, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 18: Sioux Center had a 7-2 advantage in falls during Thursday’s Siouxland Conference win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Jaren Pierce (120) posted the first of the Warriors’ falls. Pins also came from teammates Avery Sandbulte (145), Ty Hulshof (160), Zachary Rozeboom (170), Domonick Roskam (182), Chayce Hooyer (195) and Ethan Hooyer (220).
Nate Bazaldua (126) and Chris Van Der Brink (285) won by fall for Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
SHELDON/SOUTH O’BRIEN 54, BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 21: En route to battling back from a 12-0 deficit, Sheldon/South O’Brien collected eight falls during Thursday night’s victory.
Osvando Ocampo recorded the Orabs’ fastest fall of the match, throwing Gaven Dykstra in 43 seconds at 106 pounds. Sheldon/South O’Brien also received falls from Cason Johannes (120), Eli Broesder (126), Danny Pimentel (132), Gavin Leng (145), Wilson Millan (160), Micah Davis (182) and Luke Jenness (195).
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Sergio Carbaja (220) had the dual’s fastest fall, pinning Ryer Dacken in 36 seconds. Chris Van Der Brink (285) and Reid Vande Stroet (170) also recorded pins.
SIOUX CENTER 51, SHELDON/SOUTH O’BRIEN 24: Avery Sandbulte (138) began a stretch of three straight pins and three others also turned in falls while leading Sioux Center past Sheldon/South O’Brien Thursday night.
Luis Ortiz Reyes (145) picked up pins for the Warriors along with Roberto Cardenas (152), Zachary Rozeboom (170), Domonick Roskam (182) and Ethan Hooyer (220).
Wilson Milan (160) and Luke Jenness (195) had falls for the Orabs.
STORM LAKE 57, ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 21: Storm Lake rang up two Lakes Conference dual victories Thursday night, the first one over Estherville Lincoln Central.
Kail Shannon (285) won by fall for the Tornadoes along with teammates Danney John (126), Nick Olesen (138) and Kole Wiegert (152).
STORM LAKE 60, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 12: Gabe Barnett (220) and Milton Duarte (120) each posted pins under a minute for Storm Lake during Thursday night’s non-conference dual meet victory.
The Tornadoes also received pins from Danney John (126), Bradley Brown (138), Kole Wiegert (160) and Colton Dreith (182).
Johnny Hua (113) and Mason Vaas (145) picked up pins for MOC-Floyd Valley.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 41, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 34: Logan Schillinger (170) won by forfeit and J.J. Okihn (182) followed with a pin to conclude MOC-Floyd Valley’s 41-34 come-from-behind win over Sibley-Ocheyedan Thursday night.
Sergio Ramos (138) also won by fall for the Dutchmen.
Sibley-Ocheyedan received pins from Austin Kruger (195), Trey Schuck (126) and Dahson DeJong (160).
ESTHERVILLE LINCOLN CENTRAL 36, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 29: Trey Schuck (126) won by fall and Dahson DeJong (160) won by technical fall for Sibley-Ocheyedan, but it wasn’t enough in Thursday night’s loss to Estherville-Lincoln Central.
SPENCER 60, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 24: A combination of two falls and seven falls enabled Spencer to roll to Thursday’s Lakes Conference rout.
Cole Rutter (138) and Dakota Amendt (120) collected pins for Spencer. Western Christian received falls from Tristan Mulder (170), Eli Van Ginkel (195) and Bryce Van Dyken (220).
EMMETSBURG 59, SPENCER 14: Emmetsburg bolted to a 53-0 lead en route to Thursday night’s non-conference win over Spencer.
Case Cauthron’s fall at 106 for the Tigers broke the E-Hawks’ streak. Teammate Dakota Amendt (120) won by technical fall.
EMMETSBURG 75, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 5: Emmetsburg accumulated four falls and a technical fall while posting a non-conference rout over Western Christian Thursday night.
The Wolfpack’s Tristan Mulder (170) was a 15-0 technical fall winner over Matthew Wirtz.