SIOUX CITY EAST — Storm Lake edged East by a tiebreak and Bishop Heelan by two points went 4-1 at the Black Raider Invite on Saturday. Storm Lake beat Heelan (39-36), East (40-39), Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (64-19) and Norfolk (32-30). The Tornadoes only loss was to Jackson County Central (51-30).
Heelan and East won two duals each. East's Alex Kleider picked up his 100th career win at the duals.
East went up 9-0 on Storm Lake after a pin by Dylan Harper at 170 pounds. Colton Dreith won by fall at 182 pounds and then a decision at 195 tied the match for Storm Lake at 9-9. Patrick Conley put East back up with a pin at 220 pounds when a win by forfeit and a pin by Andrew Kutz at 106 pounds put Storm Lake up by 6.
A win by foreit and a pin by Sean Heeney at 120 put East back up by six points when Milton Duarte and Bradley Brown had back-to-back pins at 126 and 132, respectively, to put the Tornadoes back up by six. Cole Wilcox and Aman Dean then followed with back-to-back pins on their own at 138 and 145, respectively, for a six-point lead.
Storm Lake won at 152 by forfeit and then won the tiebreaker for the 40-39 win. Aaron Ungs won by decision for Storm Lake and Kleider won by decision for East.
Heelan and Storm Lake traded wins to start their dual. Storm Lake got a pin by Kutz, a tech fall by Duarte and a win by forfeit and Heelan got pins from Robert Cooper (126) and Brennan Todd (138) and a win by forfeit for an 18-17 lead.
Joan Monsivais got a major decision at 145 for Storm Lake and Kole Wiegert won by fall at 152 for a 27-18 lead. Heelan countered with pins by Luke Martin (160), Caden LaFleur and Frank Vondrak (182) to go up 36-27.
Storm Lake won the last three matches - two by decision by Dreith and Aaron Ungs (220) and the final won by fall at 285 by Kail Shannon to give the Tornadoes the 39-36 victory.
The Tornadoes jumped out to a 23-6 lead on Norfolk. Kutz and Brown had pins and Nick Olesen (138) won by tech fall. Norfolk won five of the final seven matches to get back in it by a pin by Ungs at 195 pounds helped Storm Lake hold on for the win. Duarte, Monsivais and Dreith all won by decision in the dual.
In the win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Kutz, Duarte, Brown, Tegan Mattson (145), Wiegert, Eddy Tovar (160), Brendon Todd (170), Ungs and Gabe Barnett (220) all won by fall. Dreith won by major decision.
For the Nighthawks, Julian Palma (126) and Chris Van Der Brink (285) both won by fall.
In Storm Lake's loss to Jackson County Central, Brown, Wiegert, Dreith, Ungs and Shannon all won by fall.
East beat Heelan 40-36. Heelan went up 12-3 after a decision by Dylan Harper (170) pins by Vondrak and Colby Wilmesherr (195). East tied it after a decision by Steven Huscher (220) and Patrick Conley won by fall at 285.
Jacob McGown won by fall at 106 pounds when East went on a run. Olson and Heeney had back-to-back pins and Rafe McClendon (126) won by major decision for a 28-18 lead. Mitchell Joines (132) and Todd had back-to-back pins for a 30-28 lead for Heelan when Aman Dean (145) and Kleider had back-to-back pins to secure the win for East, even after Martin's pin for Heelan at 160.
In East's 58-22 win over Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Kleider, Harper, Coltyn Mann (195) Huscher, Kaden Layne (106), Heeney, Johnny Gomez-Morales (132) and Dean all won by fall. McClendon won by major decision.
For Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Brandon Roemeling (182) and Van Der Brink each won by fall and Blaine Van Voorst (160) and Jaxson Rozeboom (113) both won by tech falls.
In East's 53-21 loss to Jackson County Central, Conley and Kleider won by fall. Against Norfolk, East won three straight matches to get within a points when Norfolk won the final two matches for a 40-30 victory. Olson, Heeney and Wilcox all won by fall for East in the dual.
Heelan beat Norfolk 42-36. Heelan went up 15-0 after pins by Martin and Vondrak and Wilmesherr won by decision. Norfolk went up 18-15 when Heelan won by forfeit and Harpenau won by fall to go up 27-18. Norfolk went back up 30-27 when Joines and Joines by fall and Grant Hegarty won by decision at 145 to seal the win for Heelan.
Heelan defeated Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 46-31. McGowan, Olson, Todd, Vondrak and Wilmesherr all won by fall for Heelan and Colin Hubbel won by major decision at 195.
For Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Van Der Brink and Palma each won by fall and Rozeboom won by major decision.
Jackson County beat Heelan 46-31. Heelan won the first four matches with pins by Vondrak, Wilmesherr and Brandon Karnes (285). Heelan only won two more matches the rest of the way - a major decision by Todd and a pin by Martin.
The Nighthawks lost to Norfolk 66-15. Rozeboom won by fall and Logan Kramer (145) won by decision. Van Der Brink won by fall for the Nighthawks in a 75-6 loss to Jackson County Central.