Prep wrestling: West Sioux leads area with second-place finish at Le Mars Invite

LE MARS, Iowa — The Logan-Magnolia High School wrestling team came up to the Siouxland area and won the Le Mars Invitational on Saturday.

Logan-Magnolia scored 214 points, and it edged good area teams. West Sioux was second with 179 points while Spencer was third with 152 points.

Bishop Heelan was fourth with 139 points.

The Falcons placed three wrestlers atop the podium while getting three second-place spots.

The three first-place Falcons wrestlers on Saturday were Cameron Clark at 126 pounds, Mikey Baker at 145 and Cullen Koedam at 160.

Clark won the division by pinning Bentley Williams in 4 minutes, 35 seconds in the championship match. He also pinned East’s Jadyn Friedrichs in the semifinals.

Baker beat Cason Johannes of Sheldon-South O’Brien with a 10-5 victory. Baker won thrice on Saturday, keeping his unbeaten record clean.

Koedam won in a close 3-2 match over Lo-Ma’s Gavin Maguire for the 160-pound title. Koedam also beat Heelan’s Carter Aldrich in an 8-1 semifinal.

The three silver medalists during the tournament for the Falcons were Braden Graff (113), Drayven Kraft (138) and Reid Persinger at 106.

Persinger lost to Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Hudson Cisar in the title match, getting pinned in 2:55.

Graff lost his first match of the season, which was a 4-3 decision to Lo-Ma’s Corbin Reisz.

Kraft fell 6-3 to Spirit Lake Park’s Jonathan Burnette.

The Tigers had just one division winner, and it came from Levi Johnson at 120 pounds. He won three matches, including a pin in 3:31 during the championship match over Hinton’s Ethan Sachau.

Four metro teams were in this tournament, including all three city schools.

East’s top guy was Friedrichs at 126. After losing to Clark, Friedrichs pinned Lo-Ma’s Kai Carritt in two minutes.

Cameron Sorenson led North with a second-place finish at 152. He lost to Wyatt Reisz in a 73-second pin.

For West, Kaden Buss placed fifth at 285 and Julio Santos placed seventh at 195.

The Crusaders sent four wrestlers to a Top 3 spot.

Ethan DeLeon won the 170-pound division, and he won three matches. His last win came in a 3-2 decision over Jarrett Roos of Sheldon/South O’Brien.

Sir Brandon Watts placed second at 138, as he lost to Sean Thompson of Lo-Ma in a 12-7 match.

Jake McGowan placed third at 145, and he beat Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Jonathan Krogman 5-4. Victor Bird, the Crusaders’ heavyweight, placed third.

Bode Binneboese also placed second for the Blackhawks, losing to Generals’ 195-pounder Michael Block Jr. in a five-minute pin.

Sioux Center's Ethan Hooyer won the 285-pound division.

Two hometown wrestlers defended their home mat.

Le Mars' 182-pounder Camden Feuerhelm won the 182-pound division, pinning Lo-Ma's Dylan Oviatt in 5:35. He also beat Jacques Zomermaand in an 18-8 major decision in the semis.

Ayden Hoag placed first in the 220-pound division, as he beat Logan Huckfelt of Spencer, 3-2.

