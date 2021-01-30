PREP WRESTLING: West Sioux wins 2021 K-P Krosch Invitational

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The West Sioux High School wrestling team won the Kingsley-Pierson Krosch Invitational on Saturday, as the Falcons scored 229.5 points.

The Falcons beat the Panthers, who scored 181.5 points.

West Sioux sent seven wrestlers to the first-place spot at the podium.

Those seven were: Braden Graff (113 pounds), Drayven Kraft (120), Cameron Clark (126), Mikey Baker (132), Cullen Koedam (145), Carson Lynott (182) and Juan Topete at 195 pounds.

Six of those seven championship decisions came by way of pinfall.

Akron-Westfield placed third with 167 points, ahead of Sioux City East with 153 points.

The Westerners had a couple of champions, as Cael Morrow won at 106 and Lane Kenny at 170.

Damon Schmid (138) and Kole Reis (160) won their divisions at their home mat.

SIOUXLAND CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock won on Friday, amassing 215 points en route to the team title.

The Lions edged Sheldon/South O'Brien by 20 points.